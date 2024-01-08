Tom Jeffries, Chair of the Northern Neck Patriots, Shares Remarks on the Anniversary of January 6th

Guest post by Tom Jeffries, Chair, Northern Neck Patriots

While the mainstream media tries to hide the plight of J6 political prisoners, the nightly “Freedom Corner” vigil is held outside the DC Gulag to share their stories with the world. Although the establishment is trying to silence them, this is a daily opportunity for them to know they are not alone.

The vigil was started in August of 2022 by Ashli Babbitts’ mother, Micki Witthoeft, and continues every night come rain, snow, blazing heat or freezing weather.

David Valentine (Freedom Express Media) and 1791Stormtrooper have been live-streaming the weekly vigils since the very beginning.

They are passionate about helping share J6er’s stories with an even wider national audience. They also provide ways for Americans to support the political prisoners by sending letters of support through patriotmailproject.com and highlighting important issues, including shining a much-needed light on the abuses taking place against J6ers inside prison.

Tom spoke yesterday at a rally and march in protest of political persecution outside of the Department of Justice Building and the FBI Headquarters.

Here are his remarks:

I'm going to talk today about Unintended Consequences. There are many consequences that came out of the events on January 6th three years ago. I'll focus on just a few. But first, a definition: "The law of unintended consequences, often cited but rarely defined, is that… actions of people—and especially of government—always have effects that are unanticipated or unintended." – Rob Norton; a previous editor at Fortune magazine. So usually, unintended consequences refer to the negative outcomes from an otherwise well-meaning decision or plan of action. Often, legislation that was enacted to fix a particular problem ends up creating new problems or worsening others. We see it all the time. Especially in government. Do they assume no one is watching? Are they too distracted to think it through? Even if unintended, should some consequences have been expected by the planners of this particular false flag? I say that with January 6th we've seen UNEXPECTED consequences that have tremendous significance, that is positive. But why unexpected? Because the power brokers assumed they were dealing with a giant, Basket of Deplorables, when they set up and entrapped, otherwise peaceful and law-abiding Americans on J6. Protesters at the Stop-The-Steal rally on January 6th came from all walks of life. with varying levels of formal education, yet they have proven to be, some of the most intelligent, common sense, patriotic Americans amongst us. Their basic understanding of our Constitution and our God Given Rights is truly impressive. Their core values that define the differences between wrong and right, are unshakeable. They know it in their hearts and souls. These were not malleable, flappable, go-along to get-along kind of people. These were Patriots with a firm belief in Freedom, the rule of law, justice, and The First Amendment above all. They had the courage to Stand up for their rights. They came to DC peacefully but with conviction that their voices would be heard. So, what are some of the Unexpected Consequences of the heavy-handed abuse by the Department of Justice on these Deplorables? 1. Tenacity. These men and women and their supporters will never stop, never give up, never give in.

2. Resolve. The more they are trampled on, the more they will fight back, because they are fueled by the Truth.

3. Transparency. These people have been shoved down, and dragged through, the Judiciary Industrial Complex. In doing so they have shone a bright light on the flaws of America’s broken Court System and Incarceration System.

4. Courage. They are driven to the breaking point, and yet they find strength in God, in their brethren, in their families, and in all their supporters who know, that if our government can do it to them, they can do it to any one of us.

5. Patience and Hope. Which they would not have if we simply forgot about them, which we will never do for an instant! GOD BLESS YOU PATRIOTS AND GOD BLESS AMERICA!

Watch (Tom speaks at the 23:30 mark):