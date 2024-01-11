“Those Who Speak Aloud about Biden’s Corruption in Ukraine are in Danger of Physical Elimination” – Sensational Statements in a New Interview with Ukrainian Politician Andriy Derkach

by

This report was sent to The Gateway Pundit from our friends in Europe – We are republishing with permission

Author Alex Schmidt

Andriy Derkach and Simone Mangiante Papadopoulos

Democracy in the United States is not the power of the people, but the power of the Democratic Party, which allows Joe Biden to step by step withdraw his associates in Ukraine, dependent on him, from prosecution for corruption. Along with this, anyone who speaks out loud about international corruption and influence peddling by the Biden family is in danger of physical elimination.

This topic was raised by a well-known Ukrainian politician Andriy Derkach in his first interview with American journalists after a two-year pause.

Andriy Derkach became known to the world media after a number of high-profile corruption revelations concerning the “Ukrainian trace” in the activities of Joe Biden during his tenure as Vice President of the United States in 2014-2017.

In his new interview, Derkach provided sensational data that the Office of President Zelensky is behind the leak and promotion of audio recordings with conversations between Biden and Poroshenko. Derkach also spoke about how Biden’s partners in Ukraine finance terrorist acts on the territory of other countries, thus avoiding responsibility for their corrupt actions before the war. From the interview with Derkach you can also learn about the secret mission with which Secretary of State Blinken flew to Kyiv on the eve of the war, as well as about the price that Ukrainian prosecutor Kostyantyn Kulyk, journalist and politician Oleksandr Dubinsky and former Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin can pay for their statements about Biden’s corruption.

Sensational facts presented by Andriy Derkach in an interview with the American media may become another step towards the possible impeachment of the incumbent US president.

The interviewer is the American journalist and anchor Simona Mangiante.

The full interview is available here:

Photo of author
Jim Hoft
Jim Hoft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016. In 2023, The Gateway Pundit received the Most Trusted Print Media Award at the American Liberty Awards.

You can email Jim Hoft here, and read more of Jim Hoft's articles here.

 

