“This is the United States of America For God’s Sake!” – Joe Biden Outraged Sexually Explicit Books Banned From Schools (AUDIO)

Joe Biden sat down for an interview with Star 99.7 during his visit to South Carolina last week. The interview aired this weekend.

Biden told the local radio station a series of lies (of course).

He attacked Republican lawmakers for banning sexually explicit books in schools.

“The idea that you can be told that you can’t read certain books. This is the United States of America, for God’s sake! These guys are afraid of the truth!” Biden told host.

AUDIO:

BIDEN: “The idea that you can be told that you can’t read certain books. This is the United States of America, for God’s sake! These guys are afraid of the truth!” (He’s lying. Nobody is trying to ban reading books.) pic.twitter.com/viuyGO2D8o — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 14, 2024

No one is trying to ban reading books.

Republican lawmakers removed sexually explicit books from schools so minor children are not exposed to pornographic material.

Why do Democrats insist on pushing porn books on kids?

One book that was found in several libraries is titled, Gender Queer: A Memoir by Maia Kobabe.

The book is a graphic novel with drawings that explains in lurid detail the sexual interactions between two underage school boys, has been inserted into high school libraries across America, despite it violating guidelines against pornography or sexually explicit materials being provided to minors and paid for with our tax dollars.

Gender Queer includes countless images of male-on-male sexual encounters, accompanied by words that one would expect to find inside adult porn shops or gay sex clubs. Even so, this book was purchased and pushed by school officials around the country, despite it clearly violating county guidelines.

This is the type of filth Joe Biden wants in school libraries.

(WARNING ON CONTENT)

Here is a page from the book. Most Americans did not realize this is a PICTURE book with explicit drawings.