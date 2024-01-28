“This Is a Movement, People are Tired of the Overreach – And We’re Pushing Back!” – Rep. Keith Self: 700,000 Vehicles Predicted to Join “Take Our Border Back” Convoy This Coming Week

Rep. Keith Self (R-TX) joined FOX Business Network this week to discuss the upcoming ‘Take Our Border Back” Convoy planned for later this week along the open US southern border in Texas, Arizona, and California.

Rep. Self, who represents Texas’s Third Congressional District, predicted that 700,000 vehicles may participate in the trucker convoy this coming week!

Rep. Keith Self: Well, the people that have organized this are the same people that went from California to DC with the truckers. I understand we’re going to be joined by Canadian truckers. So these people are committed to a peaceful demonstration that we’ve had enough. The American people have had enough. We’re demanding that the Biden administration do its job, enforce the laws on the books, and secure our border.

8 million people during the Biden administration. That’s more than the population of Ohio. This is the time for us to rise up as the American people and demand that our president do his job. This should be a peaceful movement of the American people joined by other nations if they want to come. This is the Canadian truckers. This is the German farmers. This is the French farmers. This is the Dutch farmers. This is a movement well beyond the United States that people are simply tired of the overreach of their federal government, and we’re pushing back. Now is the time.

Rep. Self will be speaking at Eagle Pass, Texas during the trucker “Take Our Border Back” rally and protest.

