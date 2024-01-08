Texas Father and Son Arrested for Murders of Nine Month Pregnant Teen and Her Boyfriend

A Texas father and son have been arrested for the murders of a nine-month-pregnant teenager and her boyfriend.

Christopher Preciado, 19, has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the killings of Savanah Soto, 18, and Matthew Guerra, 22.

His father, Ramon Preciado, 53, was arrested for abuse of a corpse.

Additional charges are pending — including one that will identify the unborn baby as a victim.

USA Today reports:

Sgt. Washington Moscoso said in a news conference that Christopher Preciado “committed the murders” just before midnight on Dec. 21 at an unidentified location. Moscoso said Ramon Preciado then “helped dump the bodies,” which were later discovered with fatal gunshot wounds in a car parked at an apartment complex in northwest San Antonio. The incidents stem from a “narcotics-related deal that went bad,” Moscoso said. He added that there’s solely a “drug connection” between Christopher Preciado and the young couple.

Soto’s family reported her missing when she missed her appointment to have labor induced.

The bodies were found inside Guerra’s vehicle.

“The phone, in addition to help from the U.S. Secret Service, partially led investigators to a vehicle that the police department had earlier identified as being used by suspects in the case,” the USA Today report says.

On Wednesday, police followed the vehicle to a home in San Antonio, where Ramon Preciado answered the door.

The father said that he knew why the police were there and immediately began to cooperate with the investigation.

He accompanied his son to the police station. After they were interrogated, an arrest warrant was immediately issued.

Ramon Preciado accused the media of “lying” while he was being perp-walked but did not elaborate on what they were supposedly lying about.

“Our detectives are going to do everything they can to bring justice to the families,” Moscoso said.