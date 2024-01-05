Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton Latest Swatting Victim

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is the latest victim of swatting during the holiday season.

The Gateway Pundit reported on the rash swattings recently, including George Washington University law professor Jonathan Turley, Georgia Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones (R), and Hunter Bide laptop figure John Paul Mac Isaac.

Additional incidents involve conservative activists and elected Republican officials in the House, Senate, Georgia, and Ohio. The Democrat mayor of Boston and a former Democrat state senator in Nebraska also reported being swatted over Christmas.

GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL), and the parents of conservative activist Jack Posobiec are among the additional victims.

I was just swatted. This is like the 8th time. On Christmas with my family here. My local police are the GREATEST and shouldn’t have to deal with this. I appreciate them so much and my family and I are in joyous spirits celebrating the birth of our savior Jesus Christ! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (@RepMTG) December 25, 2023

I’m going to make sure that the cowards who make these calls & waste law enforcement resources to terrorize & harass their targets will face real consequences. I’m talking to law enforcement about what legislation is needed to guarantee justice when “swatting” calls happen. https://t.co/rQftPoW2Hd — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) December 29, 2023

Paxton shared on X that he was swatted on New Year’s Day when an unidentified caller made a false report to 911 describing a life-threatening situation at his home in McKinney, Texas.

On New Year’s Day, a currently unidentified caller made a false report to 911 describing a life-threatening situation at our home in McKinney. As a result, the City of McKinney Police and Fire Departments quickly and bravely responded to what they believed could be a dangerous environment. We were not home at the time and were made aware of the false report when a state trooper, who was contacted by McKinney police, informed us of the incident. Making false reports to 911 is a crime which should be vigorously prosecuted when this criminal is identified. These fake calls divert resources from actual emergencies and crimes and could endanger our first responders. We are grateful for the bravery and professionalism of the men and women serving in the McKinney police and fire departments. It is also important to acknowledge that this “swatting” incident happened weeks after the disgraced Speaker of the House Dade Phelan, his lieutenants, and the Dallas Morning News doxed our family by publicly posting our address. We understand some people may not agree with our strong conservative efforts to secure the border, prevent election fraud, and protect our constitutional liberties, but compromising the effectiveness and safety of law enforcement is completely unacceptable.

