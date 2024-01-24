Tennessee Firefighters Save Bible Out of Burning Home

Firefighters usually go into homes to save people, but firefighters at the Clarksville Fire Department in Tennessee saved a Bible from a blaze.

WSMV reported that the Clarksville Fire Department put out a fire at a home in Clarksville, Tennessee, that stemmed from a fireplace.

The homeowner of the house, Mike Smith, along with his wife, was able to escape the blaze before firefighters arrived, but as firefighters arrived at the scene, Smith made a special request for the responders.

Smith asked the firefighters to save his wife’s Bible left in the home, and the firefighters were able to retrieve the Bible from the blaze successfully.

Smith shared, “She had to have that. Because we depend on the Lord to get us through every day.”

Tennessee family thanks firefighters for saving Bible https://t.co/Vt7T49kQE6 — wvlt (@wvlt) January 24, 2024

Per WSMV:

A Clarksville family is without a home after a fire destroyed it over the weekend. On Monday, Mike Smith surveyed what’s left of his home with the Clarksville Fire Department, thanking them for their quick actions. ”It’s nice to know that we have those kinds of people that are taking care of us, and I’ll be indebted to them for a long time,” Smith said. When Smith and his wife rushed out of their burning home on Saturday morning, he asked firefighters to get one thing for his wife. Her Bible.

After losing his home, Smith said the Bible will keep his family “moving forward.”