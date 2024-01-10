Survey Finds Only a Tiny Fraction of Voters in Swing States Care About Biden’s Signature Issue of Climate Change

Joe Biden has talked about climate change endlessly since taking office, but a new survey shows that most voters in swing states do not care about the issue at all.

This would only be surprising to the left, but most people are not thinking about supposed climate change when they’re struggling to pay for basic items like food, heating energy and gas for their cars.

Besides the economy, people across the country are also deeply concerned about issues like crime and the mess Biden has made at the southern border.

The Daily Caller News Foundation reports:

Only A Tiny Share Of Swing State Voters Care About One Of Biden’s Signature Issues: POLL Only a small fraction of likely voters in swing states think one of President Joe Biden’s key issues, climate change, is the most pressing problem faced by the country today, according to the results of a new poll. The survey, conducted by MWR Strategies, found that 3% of respondents pointed to climate change as the most important problem facing the U.S. today, while 59% of respondents identified the economy and inflation as either the most or second most important issue for the country. When asked how much money respondents would be willing to pay to fight climate change, the median answer was $10, with 35% of all respondents and 17% of Democrats surveyed indicating that they would not want to pay anything. “These survey results show Americans care most about their wallets and their access to reliable and affordable energy, not the radical green energy agenda Joe Biden has embraced,” Stephen Moore, co-founder of the Committee to Unleash Prosperity, said of the poll’s results. The poll also found that 51% of respondents, including 63% of polled Republicans, said that they opposed an energy tax on imported goods.

This news will further enrage Democrats.

