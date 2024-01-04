Student at School of the Art Institute of Chicago Files Lawsuit Against School Over Allegations of Anti-Semitism

A student at the School of the Art Institute of Chicago (SAIC) has filed a lawsuit against the school over allegations of anti-Semitism.

The plaintiff, referred to as Shiran to protect her identity, is an Israeli and Jewish woman who enrolled in the fall to study art therapy.

The lawsuit was filed in late December and accuses the school of “pervasive and severe antisemitic harassment” and includes at least a half dozen incidents.

In one such incident, a professor is accused of deliberately altered a final assignment so that it “uniquely targeted” the Jewish student.

It is alleged that a professor in the Art Therapy and Counseling program announced a revision to a final assignment. The new assignment, required for Shiran and her classmates, were told to respond to a collection of images allegedly drawn by Palestinian children depicting Israeli soldiers engaging in brutal violence.

The assignement then required students to respond to a second prompt about sexual assault involving children involving artwork using Hebrew language textbooks.

Fox 32 Chicago reports:

The school released a statement, noting that they don't comment on pending litigation. However, they went on to say, "The School strongly condemns anti-Semitism and any discrimination based on religion, nationality, or any other aspect of a person's identity. We have policies in place that prohibit discrimination, harassment, and retaliation, and the School is unequivocally committed to providing a safe and welcoming learning environment for all of our students, faculty, and staff."

The lawsuit also highlights the antisemitic behvior of Dr. Mika Tosca, an associate professor at SAIC, who was forced to issue an apology for comments on social media which referred to Israelis as “pigs,” “savages,” and “irredeemable excrement.”

Mika also called Israel’s defense against Hamas terrorists, who killed more than 1,400 people including children and elderly civilians, and kidnapped more than 200 others, “propaganda” that is “downright evil.”

