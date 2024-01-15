Stinchfield: “Vivek Has Lost my Trust with his Sneaky Mind Games.”

by

Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy is stooped to an all time low. He used mental manipulation on an unsuspecting Trump supporter. Instead of playing games with minds of voters in Iowa, Vivek should be throwing his support behind President Trump.

Ramaswamy’s new mantra: “Save Trump, Vote for Vivek” is a fallacy. He should be ashamed of himself.

Also, we show you exactly why Joe Biden needs to be defeated. “Creepy Joe” is at it again. We break down the must see “Chester the molester” style video of Joe Biden in action.

Photo of author
Grant Stinchfield
Grant Stinchfield is the Host of "Stinchfield Tonight" on Real America's Voice weeknights at 7PM ET. He can also be found on the radio at AM870 "The Answer" in Los Angeles, CA. Dallas, TX is his home base for his constant war against the radical left.

You can email Grant Stinchfield here, and read more of Grant Stinchfield's articles here.

 

