IN THE SPOTLIGHT: The Gateway Pundit’s Top 10 Most Viewed News Stories of 2023

10. Tractor Supply Chicken Feed Reportedly Causing Egglaying to Stop, Board has Ties to WEF, Jeffrey Epstein

Online claims have emerged, corroborated by others, that the popular “Producer’s Pride” chicken feed sold by the Tractor Supply chain has been recently altered and that its new formulation is causing chickens to stop laying eggs. Some suggest a deliberate reduction in the amount of protein in the feed may be causing the reduction in egg production.

Tractor Supply’s CEO is Hal Lawton, based in Nashville, Tennessee. Tractor Supply is a publicly-listed company with $13 billion in annual revenue, 46,000 employees, and 2,003 locations in 49 U.S. states. Tractor Supply is specifically marketed to more rural Americans, where their company tagline is “for life out here.”

Tractor Supply has a board of directors composed of 10 individuals. One of them, Joy Brown, is a former executive for Vanguard, an index fund with $5 trillion under management. The three big index funds, Vanguard, BlackRock, and State Street, substantially financially support the World Economic Forum for the western world, and sources say also for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization for the eastern world.

Another Tractor Supply board member Andre Hawaux is a former executive with ConAgra, which has been criticized for using genetically modified organisms to change the genetic composition of its foods which dissident voices say causes sterility.

Most shocking is that another board member, Mark Weikel, was the President of Victoria’s Secret from 2003-2007. Victoria’s Secret is owned by Leslie Wexner. During this period of time from 2003-2007, as reported by the New York Times, Jeffrey Epstein had a power-of-attorney document that allowed him to hire, manage, and fire all of Wexner’s employees and manage all of his finances and entities. The Gateway Pundit asked Mark Weikel point blank whether he reported directly to Jeffrey Epstein and he did not reply or deny as of publication time.

9. Soros-Funded DA Alvin Bragg CAUGHT HIDING Nearly 600 Pages of Exculpatory Evidence from NY Grand Jury in Trump Case (VIDEO)

Attorney Robert Costello, the former legal adviser to Michael Cohen, spoke to Tucker Carlson after he testified to the Manhattan Grand Jury investigating President Donald Trump.

Costello told the FOX News audience that he testified for two hours in front of Alvin Bragg’s Manhattan Grand Jury.

Robert Costello told Tucker Carlson, “I spoke to the jury for two hours... It was clear to me the Manhattan Grand Jury did not want to get to the truth.”

It is now being reported that New York District Attorney Alvin Bragg was HIDING exculpatory evidence from the Grand Jury!

According to FOX News legal mind Gregg Jarrett, Soros-funded DA Alvin Bragg HID nearly 600 pages of exculpatory evidence to the New York Grand Jury investigating President Trump.

Gregg Jarrett: I mentioned it yesterday, I think, when Bob Costello got into that Grand Jury room and told them, "Wait a minute. You don't have the hundreds of pages I handed over to Alvin Bragg over here? You only have six cherry-picked documents?" You know, hiding from grand juries exculpatory information is reprehensible and unconscionable. And the conduct of Alvin Bragg and his henchman Mark Pomeranz, who specifically says in his book, "We're targeting zombies because we don't like his beliefs," those guys should face disbarment proceedings.

8. Biden Regime to Reinstate COVID-19 Restrictions Beginning with Mask Mandate as "COVID Cases Rise", Say TSA and Border Patrol Whistleblowers

The Biden regime is preparing to reinstate full COVID-19 lockdowns, beginning with masking mandates for TSA and airport employees reportedly, Infowars first to report.

A high-level TSA official reached out to Infowars, detailing a meeting where TSA managers were informed of new memorandums and policies that would reimplement mask-wearing.

Following this disclosure from the TSA official, Infowars reached out to a trusted Border Patrol source, also in a managerial position.

This source corroborated the directives, confirming that similar measures were being planned for Border Patrol personnel.

“They were told it was not a matter of “if” but “when” official Covid numbers will go back up and they expect by mid-October a return to forced-masking policies that the Biden administration previously only reluctantly ended after massive pressure,” Infowars reported.

The news outlet added, “Both whistleblowers were told this rollout will be in tandem with the new Covid “variant” hysteria that the MSM has been reporting.

7. Postal Service Releases Final Report - Contract Driver Jesse Morgan Vindicated - Report CONFIRMS He Hauled Trailer of Ballots from NY to PA in Late October 2020

As The Gateway Pundit reported back in 2020, election fraud whistleblowers came forward in December following the controversial election, including one who witnessed the shipping of an estimated 144,000-288,000 completed ballots across three state lines on October 21 2020.

The information was made public at a press conference by the Amistad Project of the Thomas More Society, a national constitutional litigation organization.

The Amistad Project said at the time that they had sworn declarations that over 300,000 ballots were issued in Arizona, 548,000 in Michigan, 204,000 in Georgia, and over 121,000 in Pennsylvania.

They said that their evidence reveals multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.

The whistleblower statements included potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.

In June 2022, The Gateway Pundit reported that the United States Postal Service investigated the allegations by the truck drivers - but they would NOT release their report.

Now this... The American Thinker published a report. The USPS finally released their report on the accusations of truck drivers hauling completed ballots across state lines into Pennsylvania before election day!

Jesse Morgan was exonerated. No wonder they hid this for a year!

6. 20 Heavily Armed IRS and ATF Agents Raid Great Falls Gun Store, Seize Firearm Purchase Records

twenty armed Internal Revenue Service (IRS) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) agents carried out a raid on a gun store in Great Falls, Montana, seizing all Form 4473 – documents that record buyer’s information during firearms transactions.

Tom Van Hoose, owner of Highwood Creek Outfitters, alleges that he has been under constant surveillance by state and federal agencies for over two years, KRTV reported.

“Here’s what they took out. IRS – financial records, accounting, making sure what transactions were taking place. No, they took all of the 4473 forms. The 4473 forms are what everyone fills out when they go to purchase a firearm,” said Rep. Matt Rosendale

“And it’s just a big disclosure to make sure that you don’t have a criminal background or other reasons where you should not be purchasing a firearm. So the IRS took every single one of the 4473s that Tom Van Hoose had in his possession there at Highwood Creek Outfitters,” he added.

5. Pfizer Director Physically Assaults James O'Keefe and Veritas Staff, Destroys iPad Showing Undercover Recordings About "Mutating" Covid Virus - NYPD Responds

Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, physically assaulted James O’Keefe and Veritas staffers.

Project Veritas released explosive video of Jordon Trishton Walker, Pfizer Director of Research and Development, Strategic Operations, admitting the pharma giant is exploring ‘mutating’ Covid-19 via ‘directed evolution’ so the company can continue to profit off of vaccines.

“One of the things we’re exploring is like, why don’t we just mutate it [COVID] ourselves so we could create — preemptively develop new vaccines, right? So, we have to do that. If we’re gonna do that though, there’s a risk of like, as you could imagine — no one wants to be having a pharma company mutating f**king viruses,” Walker told the undercover Project Veritas journalist.

“Don’t tell anyone. Promise you won’t tell anyone. The way it [the experiment] would work is that we put the virus in monkeys, and we successively cause them to keep infecting each other, and we collect serial samples from them,” he said in the undercover recordings.

“I’m just someone who’s working in a company that’s trying to literally help the public,” Walker said during the confrontation.

4. WAYNE ROOT: Tucker is Outing Obama as Gay. But Everyone is Missing the Big Story. I’m Obama’s College Classmate. I’ve Been Trying to Warn America for 15 Years!

I’m Obama’s college classmate at Columbia University, Class of ’83. I’m also the author of the #1 bestselling hardcover book in America in 2012, “The Ultimate Obama Survival Guide.”

I’ve always had Obama’s number. I understand what makes him tick. I understand his goals.

First, let’s get the “gay issue” out of the way. I’ve reported on both my radio and TV shows for 15 years that my wealthy, connected friends in Chicago have always said, “Obama frequented gay bathhouses and gay clubs. Everyone in the know, knows Obama is gay.”

But gay is not the issue.

3. Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s Car Stolen Just Before Joe Biden's Arrival for Campaign Event

Democrat Denver Mayor Mike Johnston’s car was stolen, just before Joe Biden arrived in the blue city.

Denver has been plagued with crime and rising auto thefts in recent years.

A spokesperson for Johnston’s office confirmed that his car was stolen but declined to offer additional details about what had happened — or where.

2. TGP EXCLUSIVE: Massive 2020 Voter Fraud Uncovered in Michigan – Including Estimated “800,000 Ballot Applications Sent to Non-Qualified Voters” – Bags of Pre-Paid Gift Cards, Guns with Silencers, Burner Phones, and a Democrat-Funded Organization with Multiple Temporary Facilities in Several States

The police in Muskegon were investigating voter fraud in October 2020, a month prior to the general election. The FBI failed to follow-up on the alleged election crimes according to Michigan election investigator Phil O’Halloran. O’Halloran is now the Election Integrity Chair of the Michigan Republican Party.

The police report has redactions throughout, but not all names were redacted. The police report names ‘GBI Strategies‘ as the organization running the scheme. The Tennessee-based group is heavily connected to the Biden campaign and various Democrat campaign committees. The released report also names “Brilus” as a primary person involved.

The police report from 2020 revealed that GBI Strategies has been in operation since 2014. And, the investigators found that GBI Strategies was paid $1,571,386 by the Doug Jones for Senate campaign back in 2018. That was just one race they were involved in.

Police reported that hundreds of pre-paid cards from “different” companies, along with “dozens of new (burner?) phones were found in the Southfield raid in Michigan.

The police also found partially completed voter registration forms and police found “pelican cases in the room with semi-automatic rifles joined with suppressors and optics and customized pistols.” One case had “4 rifles and 4 pistols.”

Michigan State Senator Ruth Johnson, who is a former Secretary of State, told the Gateway Pundit: “My estimate is over 800,000 ballot applications were sent to non-qualified voters in Michigan, including many individuals who moved or died, and even some individuals who were underage or non-citizens. Many were sent to people who had moved out of state.”

These ballot applications, if turned back in, would cause a live ballot to then be sent to that address by the clerk. Both the ballot applications and the live ballots were not seriously checked for a ‘signature match’ because Democrat Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson purposefully advised clerks to illegally assume and presume the signatures were a match.

1. EXCLUSIVE: Matt Gaetz Sends Warning to Air Force Over Woke DEIA Strategic Plan, Demands Immediate Action

The Gateway Pundit obtained an exclusive letter from Congressman Matt Gaetz (R-FL 1st District) to the Secretary of the Air Force expressing serious concerns over the Department of the Air Force’s (DAF) Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan for 2023.

Gaetz’s letter comes as the latest salvo in the ongoing national debate over the role of DEIA initiatives within the United States military. The outspoken lawmaker is questioning the agency’s priorities, arguing that the focus on DEIA initiatives distracts from the military’s core mission—national security.

Gaetz’s letter emphasizes that the 18-page DEIA policy document, which contains over 5,500 words, mentions “combat” only once, “national security” zero times, and “merit” or “merit-based” also zero times. This glaring omission speaks volumes about where the DAF’s priorities currently lie, says the Congressman.

Gaetz contends that the DEIA working group should be eliminated altogether and suggests that the DAF should instead reorient its strategies to confront threats from near-peer adversaries like China and Russia.

