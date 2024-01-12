Speaker Johnson Dismisses Ouster Threats, Confident in Maintaining Position: “I am Not Worried at All”

In a recent candid interview, Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) confidently brushed off any concerns regarding potential threats to his leadership position.

“No, I’m not worried about that at all,” Johnson said when asked about the possibility of an internal challenge to his role.

“I just met with all those guys. They’re close friends of mine, and we agree on the principles,” he added.

“Look, I am a lifelong, hardcore conservative. I want to get as many policy wins as we can. I want to advance the ball as far as we can. But the reality is we have a small majority,” said Johnson.

Acknowledging the limitations imposed by the small majority, Johnson said, “So in a situation like that, you’re not going to get everything you want. You get what you can get.”

One of the critical issues at the forefront is the ongoing migration crisis at the southern border. There’s a push from real conservatives within the party for tougher border restrictions, potentially tying these to a must-pass spending bill.

Johnson told CNN’s Manu Raju that all the options are currently on the table, indicating that discussions and reviews are ongoing.

"I'm not worried about that at all," Speaker Johnson told me when asked if he were worried about hard-right members making a move to oust him. A message he's trying to impress on them: "The reality is we have a small majority."

In a fiery interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room” Thursday, Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) did not hold back in her criticism of Speaker Mike Johnson, suggesting his leadership is failing Republicans and that he might need to be removed from his position.

This comes after Johnson announced a $1.590 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2024, earning praise from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

Greene criticized the focus on foreign aid at the expense of border security and accused Speaker Johnson of failing to engage with key members of the Republican conference on negotiations and plans.

Marjorie Taylor Greene is now threatening to remove Speaker Johnson and floats herself as a candidate for Speaker of the House.

The proposed budget has sparked outrage among members of the House Freedom Caucus. They have condemned the spending deal, labeling it wasteful and a betrayal of conservative values.

The possibility of removing Johnson from his Speaker position has gained some momentum. Representative Chip Roy hinted at a potential motion to vacate the chair on The Steve Deace Show.

Representatives Tim Burchett (TN) and Victoria Spartz (IN) also acknowledged discussions surrounding Johnson’s removal, emphasizing the need for strong leadership and accountability.