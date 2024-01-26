South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem: “If Greg Abbott Needs More Razor Wire, I’ll Load It into a Pickup, Myself” (VIDEO)

Governor Kristi Noem joined FOX News to discuss the Texas Governor’s battle with the Biden regime to protect the people of Texas.

The Biden regime on Thursday warned Greg Abbott and Texas lawmakers that they have until Thursday to take down their razor wire and allow their state to be invaded by millions of illegal aliens.

This is the Democrat position.

On Thursday, Kristi Noem told FOX News host Martha MacCallum, “If Greg Abbott needs more razor wire, I’ll load it into a pickup, myself!”

Via X.



Kristi Noem joined 24 fellow Republican governors to stand with Texas Governor Abbott against the invasion.