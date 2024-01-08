SHOCKING: Pelosi Says STATES CAN BAN TRUMP From 2024 Ballots

by

Welcome to The Gateway Pundit’s Week-in-Review with Elijah Schaffer where he covers the top 5 stories throughout the week in under 10 minutes.

STORY 1:  George Stephanopoulos Stunned After Pelosi Suggests States Can Overrule Constitution and Ban Trump From Presidential Ballot (VIDEO)

STORY 2: HE’S SHOT: Joe Biden Shocks the Public as He Wanders Around Confused Upon Landing in Delaware (VIDEO)

STORY 3:  BREAKING: Epstein Fixer Office Burglarized, Computer Servers Stolen Hours Before Document Dump

STORY 4:  Hillary Clinton Named in the Latest Epstein Documents Release

STORY 5: Comedian Katt Williams Reveals What The Number One Job Is For People “Who Sell Their Soul in Hollywood”(VIDEO)

Please leave your opinions / comments on these stories below as Elijah reads every single one and appreciates your perspective.

Elijah Shaffer

You can email Elijah Shaffer here, and read more of Elijah Shaffer's articles here.

 

