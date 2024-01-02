SHOCK VIDEO: South Korean Opposition Party Leader Stabbed in the Neck During Press Conference

In a shocking development caught on camera, the leader of South Korea’s main opposition Party was stabbed in the neck during a news conference in the southern port city of Busan.

The high profile politician, who has been called the Korean Trump, but ‘respects Bernie Sanders’, was taken to the hospital.

BBC reported:

“Lee Jae-myung, who narrowly lost the presidential elections in 2022, was stabbed on the left side of his neck on Tuesday morning. The male attacker was arrested at the scene.

Lee was transferred to a hospital about 20 minutes after the attack. He was conscious at the time, Yonhap said.

Mr Lee is not currently a member of South Korea’s legislature but is widely expected to run for a seat in the next general election, which will take place in April 2024.

He lost the 2022 presidential elections with a 0.73% difference in votes to current President Yoon Suk-yeol, making it the closest presidential race in South Korean history.”

Images show the male attacker stabbing the politician and being immediately subdued my many of the people present.

Time reported:

“Busan’s emergency office said Lee was attacked as he visited the construction site of a new airport in the city.

It said Lee, head of the main opposition Democratic Party, was conscious but his exact condition was unknown.

South Korean media cited witnesses as saying the man used a knife-like weapon to injure Lee’s neck.”

WARNING GRAPHIC VIDEO: unidentified male attacks South Korean opposition leader Lee Jae-myung.