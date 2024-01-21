SHOCK VIDEO: Indian-Born CEO of Illinois-Based Company Plunges to Death in Company Celebration Stage Accident

An accidental death can happen at any moment, and it tends to be particularly shocking when it happens in the midst of celebration.

If it happens in front of hundreds of people who know you, it’s even worse.

Sanjay Shah emigrated from Mumbai to America, where he built Vistex, a successful an advisory service company which grew to have over 20 global offices, and to provide services to an impressive client list that includes GM, Yamaha, Coca-Cola and more.

The company was holding a two-day celebration party in India, when the celebration turned into complete horror, as the tech CEO plunged 15 feet, head-first to his death in an on-stage accident in front of hundreds of horrified employees in India.

Another top executive who also fell is in critical state.

New York Post reported:

“Vistex CEO Sanjay Shah and Vistex President Vishwanath Raju Datla were inside an iron cage that was being lowered onto a stage as part of their grand entrance to a company party when a wire snapped.

Shocking video showed the moment the yellow cage hovering near the rafters began to wobble as fireworks exploded and a voice implored the crowd to ‘put their hands together’ for the pair.

The cage then quickly dropped to one side, sending the two heads of the Illinois-based company hurtling 15 feet to the ground — roughly a one-story drop.”

The gruesome video shows Shah completely flipped over, landing head-first on the ground.

Besides killing CEO Shah, the accident left President Datla in critical condition.

“Although the cause was attributed to a snapped wire, officials are investigating the incident and faulty cage, which was pulled by a rolling machine and had iron wires and grills.

Shah and Datla were in India to celebrate their Vistex Asia’s silver jubilee, which was being celebrated across two days at the famous Ramoji Film City.”

Shah and Raju were being lowered from the cage onto the dais as a planned event to kickstart the celebrations, a company official told the press.