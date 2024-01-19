Sharika Soal: Dear Rep Jamaal Bowman, Your Plan For Reparations Is A Recipe For Chaos

Here we go again. Congressman Jamaal Bowman says we should give all black people, no matter what crimes they have committed, $14 trillion dollars in reparations, and all our boo-boos will go away.

Wow, how profound of Congressman Bowman to tell everyone how he will “give” $14 trillion dollars to the black community during a significant presidential election season.

Dailymail.com reports.

A New York lawmaker is calling for every black person in the US to receive $333,000 as reparations for slavery. Jamaal Bowman is among nine backers of federal bill H.R. 414, which states there is a ‘moral and legal obligation’ to make restitution to the descendants of slaves. The legislation would force the government to distribute $14 trillion between almost 42 million black Americans.

Every day, I am astonished by the performances of politicians solely elected on their race and how they continue to have their staff write press releases that only a 12-year-old would believe.

'Squad' member Jamaal Bowman claims the US has a 'moral and legal obligation' to pay $14 TRILLION in reparations – as he bizarrely argues government can invest in them like COVID response and not raise taxes

America, reparations would ultimately take what’s happening in the black community and exaggerate it by 1000. You might say that I am exaggerating, but let me explain how I came to this conclusive analysis over time

Six members and affiliates of O-Block were just found guilty of murder in aid of racketeering and conspiracy to commit murder in the 2020 killing of FBG Duck

Gangs in the hood are primarily composed of black teens who are under the age of 25. When an adult is under 25, their decision-making and clear understanding of the long-term effects of their choices aren’t there, and it’s a blind spot. Impulsivity etc.

Squad member Jamaal Bowman on slave reparations – says he wants ALL 42 MILLION black Americans to get $333,000 and reveals ‘creative ways’ to pay them

via https://t.co/vmIBbobcfa https://t.co/0KtGxNvX0k — Fly By Night (@DStan1004) January 18, 2024

So imagine these gang members who already glorify robbing their communities as a way of life and part of their culture being told that all of a sudden, their neighbors all have $333,000 in their bank account. Not only that but every black person they knew would be assumed to be walking around with this large sum of cash.

Does Congress Bowman grasp that in areas where people are shot and targeted over less than $100, broadcasting to that entire demographic (those willing to commit robbery and theft) will cause extreme violence, specifically against women, people with disabilities, and older people in the communities? That’s rhetorical.

I Don't Like How Quiet Yall Are About This

It’s rhetorical because liberal congress members already know this. This is why, in my opinion, they have never, to this day, released large sums of cash into the black community. Every bill in the Library of Congress has a section that outlines data supporting the bill’s chief aim. This data includes but is not limited to, the total amount of funds spent on crimes related to the bill.

Congress knows how dangerous black gangs in America are and how much they cost the American taxpayers every year. They know that sex trafficking is a massive source of violence against women in the black community, and this includes the exploitation of minors.

Additionally, have we even begun to think about the adverse reaction it might cause against black people who are law-abiding and productive from those who feel forced into this decision? If I were a white woman who lost my teenage child due to a group of violent black teens and then was told that part of my check would now go to this person and his entire family, as a mother, I would feel rage.

Las Vegas Police Release Booking Photos of Four Teens Arrested in Connection with the Fatal Beating of 17-Year-Old Jonathan Lewis

If you want to see chaos in America, then Congress Bowman deserves an award.