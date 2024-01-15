Ron DeSantis Blocks Disabled Parking Spots at Iowa Event When It’s -12 Degrees Outside – Then Kicks Out Handicapped Man in Wheelchair Inside

Governor DeSantis parks his bus in a handicapped spot at Iowa event when it’s -12 degrees outside.

As reported earlier – A disabled man in a wheelchair and a conservative podcaster, Matt Kim, were removed from Ron DeSantis’s campaign event on the eve of the Iowa caucuses. The reasons behind this unexpected removal remain unclear, sparking confusion and frustration among the individuals involved.

The incident, which was caught on video, shows the disabled attendee, who had just entered the venue, being promptly escorted out by security personnel.

When asked for an explanation, the security guard could only mention that he was “following orders,” leaving the disabled man visibly confused by the unexpected turn of events.

The individual was reported to be wearing a hat bearing the name of Brenden Dilley, host of The Dilley Show and a Trump supporter. Dilley took to social media to express his disbelief.

“Ron DeSantis just had a man in a wheelchair thrown out of his event because he was wearing a hat with my name on it, while he was listening to the speeches. Unreal,” Dilley wrote.

Additionally, conservative podcaster Matt Kim shared his own baffling ejection from the event on his social platforms.

But that’s not all…
Governor DeSantis also blocked the handicapped parking spaces with his Never Back Down bus at the same event.

It was -12 degrees outside.

BTW – Bearded Vet bought the handicapped man dinner.

