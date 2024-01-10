Another Biden Scandal: Democrat Donors – Including Hunter’s Lawyer Kevin Morris – Bought Hunter Biden’s Garbage Artwork

Another Biden scandal is unfolding.

Democrat donors – including Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris – bought Hunter Biden’s garbage artwork.

Another Biden pay-to-play scheme was revealed over the summer.

Over the summer a major Democrat donor and Biden-appointed commissioner was revealed as a buyer of Hunter Biden’s trash pile he calls “art.”

Hunter’s artwork (photo below) ranges from $75,000 for works on paper to $500,000+ for large-scale paintings.

In July Business Insider reported that Hunter Biden learned the identity of at least two of his buyers – and one of the buyers got a favor from the Biden White House!

One buyer, identified as Los Angeles real estate investor and major Democrat donor, Elizabeth Hirsh Naftali, was appointed to a prestigious commission by Joe Biden.

According to Insider, in July 2022, 8 months after Hunter Biden’s art debuted in a SoHo gallery, Joe Biden appointed Naftali to the Commission for the Preservation of America’s Heritage Abroad.

It is unclear if the appointment occurred before or after Naftali purchased Hunter Biden’s art.

Additionally, Naftali has visited the Biden White House more than a dozen times and has met with senior advisors.

According to The Messenger, Hunter Biden’s lawyer Kevin Morris, who already paid off Hunter’s delinquent taxes, bought 11 works of Hunter’s art for $875,000.

“Republicans raised concerns after it was revealed that a prominent Democratic donor to President Joe Biden and the California Democratic party, Naftali, bought Hunter Biden’s artwork, a transaction that was first reported by Insider in July. The publication also reported that an unknown buyer purchased 11 works by the president’s son for $875,000.” The Messenger reported.

“Bergès told investigators on Tuesday that Morris, an entertainment lawyer and Democratic donor, was the person who bought Hunter Biden’s art for $875,000, one of the sources said.” according to The Messenger.

Excerpt from The Messenger:

New York art dealer who sells Hunter Biden’s work told House impeachment investigators on Tuesday that a cadre of Democratic donors have spent more than other buyers on the younger Biden’s pieces, according to multiple sources. Georges Bergès, who owns a New York art gallery that has sold Hunter Biden’s art, told House impeachment investigators that Hunter Biden knew the identities of individuals who purchased around 70% of the value of his art, a source familiar with the interview on Tuesday told The Messenger. The buyers, the source said, included Democratic donors Kevin Morris and Elizabeth Hirsch Naftali. Morris, a Los Angeles lawyer and personal friend of Hunter Biden who reportedly funded the first son’s legal defense, alone accounted for a majority of the money spent on the art, another source with direct knowledge of the interview said. The second source said Bergès never disclosed to Hunter Biden who the buyers of his artwork were. Bergès affirmed he did not target Democratic donors to sell Hunter Biden’s paintings and that most of the buyers were not donors. The first source confirmed that it appears Hunter Biden found out about the buyers on his own, without Bergès revealing the identities.

Who is Kevin Morris?

Kevin Morris ‘assumed’ $250,000 of Hunter Biden’s debt in 2021 after he took a stake in Hunter’s Bohai Harvest.

In September House Oversight Chairman James Comer revealed Hunter Biden received two bank wires from China and Joe Biden’s Delaware home was listed as the beneficiary address for both wire transfers.

“The first wire sent to Hunter Biden, dated July 26, 2019, was for $10,000 from an individual named Ms. Wang Xin. There is a Ms. Wang Xin listed on the website for BHR Partners. It is unclear if the wire came from that Wang Xin,” according to Fox News.

“The second wire transfer sent to Hunter Biden, dated August 2, 2019, was for $250,000 from Li Xiang Sheng—also known as Jonathan Li, the CEO of BHR Partners—and Ms. Tan Ling. The committee is trying to identify Ling’s role,” Fox reported.

It turns out Hunter Biden did NOT pay back the ‘loan.’ Not one Biden paid back the so-called ‘loan’ from Li Xiang Sheng, AKA, Jonathan Li. It turns out Hunter’s lawyer and Democrat mega-donor Kevin Morris ‘assumed’ the debt in 2021 after he took a stake in Hunter’s Bohai Harvest.

“Well, now we know neither Hunter Biden nor any other Biden paid that loan back. Instead, Democrat donor and Hollywood lawyer Kevin Morris acquired Hunter Biden’s stake in Bohai Harvest RST (one of Hunter’s China deals) and assumed the debt for Hunter. It’s worth noting that Morris and Hunter first met at a Joe Biden campaign fundraiser in November 2019.” the Oversight Committee said.

Kevin Morris also paid more than $2 million in Hunter Biden’s delinquent taxes in addition to a $50,000 donation to Joe Biden’s campaign in 2020.

According to IRS whistleblower Gary Shapley, in late 2019-early 2020, Kevin Patrick Morris met Hunter Biden at a campaign finance event and shortly after that paid off several tranches of Hunter’s tax debt between 2020-2021.

Shapley said Hunter Biden wrote on his tax returns that Morris gave him a loan to pay off his delinquent taxes, so the money given is not taxable.

Hunter Biden was also hit with a massive state tax lien – $453,890 – in July 2020 and it was paid off in less than a week. The tax lien was paid off despite Hunter Biden telling an Arkansas judge in his paternity case against his baby mama Lunden Roberts that he was unemployed and broke.

“I attest that I am unemployed and have had no monthly income since May 2019,” said Biden in a Nov. 27, 2019, affidavit. “I currently have significant debts (in part as a result of obligations arising from my divorce which was final in April 2017).”