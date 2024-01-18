“Rest in Peace My Beloved Mommy” – Former First Lady Melania Trump Delivers Beautiful Eulogy at Her Mother Amalija’s Funeral (VIDEO)

Earlier today former First Lady Melania Trump delivered a beautiful eulogy for her mother, Amilija, Knavs.

Melania Trump: Her nurturing spirit had no limits, creating a legacy that will last for generations.

She showered her grandson Barron with affection, illuminating his world with love, tender care and unwavering devotion. In her presence, we were enveloped in the warmth of her embrace. We will be forever grateful for the unparalleled affection she bestowed on us. She embodied the best mother, wife, grandmother, mother-in-law, a true beacon of love and luxury in our lives.

With her beauty and impeccable sense of style, she turned the heads of many. But it’s not just her parents that set her apart, it’s her unwavering dedication and hard work that truly made her exceptional. Like a string that holds everything together, she balanced the demands of motherhood with grace and poise. From managing the household to pursuing her own ambition in fashion, she never ceased to amaze with her resilience and determination.

Amalija is a name that carries significant meaning in various cultures, symbolizing qualities such as strength, dedication and a strong work ethic. Her name was really a perfect match. She worked tirelessly, pushing herself beyond her limits, fueled by the fire within. She is a true inspiration, a role model to me and to so many.

With her passion for cooking, she transported every dish which she created with her spices from her garden to a new height. For those who experience her cooking creation, it was please. I am fortunate that she taught me many of her secrets to creating the signature delights. Her experiences and sophistication were shared with me at very young age and opened my eyes to the true essence of couture.

She effortlessly introduced me to the charming world of fashion with tales of her glamorous travels to Paris and neighboring European capitals. With each whispered detail of the splendid fashion shows, spectacular cities and chic boutiques. She ignited passion within me, a desire to immerse myself in this extraordinary universe…

…She left the familiarity of her homeland to be with her newborn grandson in the United States. He was my mother’s compass and focus. With each step she took, she embraced the privilege bestowed upon her and in time, the privilege of becoming a us citizen.

She vowed to contribute to make a difference in the world. Filled with uncertainty, she exuded an exquisite sense of pride. As my husband became the President of the United States and as I embarked on a grand odyssey, traveling the corners of the globe as the First Lady.

In her presence, the world seemed to shimmer with radiant joy. She was not just a friend, but a confident, a ray of light in tthe darkest of days. In her company, I found peace, knowing that she would always be there to listen…

…Our bond was unbreakable, a testament to the power of a true love for one another. She was my dear friend, an irreplaceable treasure, a gift bestowed upon me by the universe. And for that, I’m entirely grateful.

Rest in peace, my beloved Mommy.

Via Midnight Rider.

