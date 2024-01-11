Rep. MTG Criticizes Speaker Johnson, Says He’s Failing Republicans and Suggests He May Need to be Removed: “Brings Me Closer and Closer to Vacating the Chair Because I Have Absolutely Had It” (VIDEO)

In a fiery interview on Steve Bannon’s “War Room,” Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) did not hold back in her criticism of Speaker Mike Johnson, suggesting his leadership is failing Republicans and that he might need to be removed from his position.

This comes after Johnson announced a $1.590 trillion budget for the fiscal year 2024, earning praise from Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.)

The proposed budget has sparked outrage among members of the House Freedom Caucus. They have condemned the spending deal, labeling it wasteful and a betrayal of conservative values.

The spending deal reportedly includes:

$65.5 billion dollars to Ukraine

$14.4 billion to Israel

$5.318 billion emergency funding to CBP to process illegals faster

$2.352 billion emergency funding for ICE

$755 million for U.S citizenship & immigration

However, this deal has not sat well with members of the House Freedom Caucus, including Representatives Chip Roy (TX), Eric Burlison (MO), Andrew Clyde (GA), Bob Good (VA), Andy Ogles (TN), and Andy Biggs (AZ). They decry it as an extension of wasteful spending and a betrayal of conservative principles.

In a statement, the Caucus said, “It’s even worse than we thought. Don’t believe the spin. Once you break through typical Washington math, the true total programmatic spending level is $1.658 trillion — not $1.59 trillion. This is total failure.”

The possibility of removing Johnson from his Speaker position has gained some momentum. Representative Chip Roy hinted at a potential motion to vacate the chair on The Steve Deace Show. Representatives Tim Burchett (TN) and Victoria Spartz (IN) also acknowledged discussions surrounding Johnson’s removal, emphasizing the need for strong leadership and accountability.

In an explosive appearance on “Steve Bannon’s War Room,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene didn’t pull any punches.

Greene expressed her exasperation with the approach to governance, suggesting that the American people are indifferent to a government shutdown given their frustration with the current administration’s policies.

She criticized the focus on foreign aid at the expense of border security and accused Speaker Johnson of failing to engage with key members of the Republican conference on negotiations and plans.

“This past 12 hours has shocked me. It’s no communication. Completely blaming everything else,” said MTG.

“I was on the [National Defense Authorization Act] NDAA conference committee, and I never got to participate in any of the policy discussions, which was extremely important. Mike Johnson went into the four corners and made the deal. And so I didn’t get to do my job. Others like me didn’t get to do it. None of us got to participate.”

“One year CR? Are you kidding me? That is an absolute embarrassment. That is a joke. We don’t need to be doing that.”

Greene did not mince words when addressing the situation: “Every day Mike Johnson gets closer and closer to this deal brings me closer and closer to vacating the chair because I have absolutely had it.”

