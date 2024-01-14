President Trump Speaks in Indianola, Iowa Ahead of Caucus: Promises “Largest Deportation in American History” (VIDEO)

President Trump spoke in Indianola, Iowa on Sunday, ahead of the Iowa Republican caucus which is on January 15th.

A lively crowd showed up to support President Trump even though the weather was extremely cold.

Watch:

President Trump talked about the border and his commitment to deport illegals.

“As soon as I take the oath of office, I will terminate every open border policy of the Biden administration and begin the largest deportation operation in American History.” Trump said.

Watch:

He also issued a warning about Biden’s DOJ and how they will continue to go after Republicans if they get away with election interference.

“If the Biden DOJ gets away with this interference, then it won’t stop with me. The weaponization of law enforcement against Republicans is never going to end.” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Tump addressed schools with radical agendas and vowed he would cut federal funding for schools pushing critical race theory.

“On day one I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity and other inappropriate racial, sexual or political content on our children. And I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate or a mask mandate.” Trump said.

Watch:

President Trump has demonstrated time and again how much he truly cares for the United States and its citizens.