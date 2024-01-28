President Trump Slams Biden in Statement on US Troops Killed in Drone Attack by Iran Proxy in Jordan

President Trump released a statement Sunday afternoon regarding the drone attack by an Iranian proxy group on U.S. troops in Jordan that killed three soldiers and wounded several dozen more.

Trump expressed his “profound sympathies” to the families of the fallen and prayers for the wounded.

Trump went on to slam Joe Biden for reversing his policies on Iran, actions that have provided the state sponsor of terror with billions of dollars used to fund terror proxies in the Middle East, putting the U.S. “on the brink of World War 3.”

Trump closed by saying, “Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief.”

Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States The drone attack on a U.S. Military Installation in Jordan, killing 3 American Servicemembers, and wounding many more, marks a horrible day for America. My most profound sympathies go to the Families of the Brave Servicemembers we have lost. I ask all Americans to join me in praying for those who have been wounded. This brazen attack on the United States is yet another horrific and tragic consequence of Joe Biden’s weakness and surrender. Three years ago, Iran was weak, broke, and totally under control. Thanks to my Maximum Pressure policy, the Iranian Regime could barely scrape two dollars together to fund their terrorist proxies. Then Joe Biden came in and gave Iran billions of dollars, which the Regime has used to spread bloodshed and carnage throughout the Middle East. This attack would NEVER have happened if I was President, not even a chance – Just like the Iranian-backed Hamas attack on Israel would never have happened, the War in Ukraine would never have happened, and we would right now have Peace throughout the World. Instead, we are on the brink of World War 3. This terrible day is yet more proof that we need an immediate return to PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH, so that there will be no more chaos, no more destruction, and no more loss of precious American lives. Our Country cannot survive with Joe Biden as Commander in Chief. Click here, here, and here to read the Truths.

Trump left Biden a Middle East that was more at peace than it had been in decades, with the ISIS caliphate smashed and the historic Abraham Accords peace agreement between Israel and several Middle East nations.