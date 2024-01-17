President Trump Brings the House Down in New Hampshire: “It’s Time for the Republican Party to Unify – Come Together and Move Forward as One Team” (VIDEO)

Fresh off of a huge win in Iowa Monday night, President Trump traveled to Atkinson, New Hampshire to speak to a very enthusiastic crowd on Tuesday.

Vivek Ramaswamy joined President Trump on stage.

New Hampshire voters waited outside for hours in the freezing temps and snow to see Trump.

President Trump confidently told the enthusiastic crowd that he will win the New Hampshire Primary and defeat Joe Biden.

“With your help, one week from now, we are going to win the New Hampshire primary and then we are going to defeat crooked Joe Biden. He’s a crooked guy, he’s the worst president in the history of our country. He’s the most corrupt president in the history of our country.” Trump said.

President Trump said that everything Biden did was a disaster.

“I stand before you today as the only candidate who is up to the task of saving America from every single Biden disaster. And they are only disasters. What has he done good?” Trump continued.

President Trump showed a great sense of humor while poking fun of crooked Joe Biden.

“You see things that are so bad. He can’t walk off a stage. He’s looking for the stairs. Where am I, where am I, where am I? This guy is negotiating nuclear with Putin!” Trump said.

“His speeches are not exactly good. They are very short you know because you run out of octane you know.” Trump hilariously continued.

