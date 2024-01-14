President Trump Holds Virtual Rally in Des Moines, Iowa Due to Bad Weather: “I don’t think we’ve ever been in danger of World War III like we are right now” (VIDEO)

President Trump was scheduled to hold two Iowa caucus rallies on Saturday, but bad weather and cold temperatures caused cancellations.

Trump held a virtual rally in Des Moines, Iowa in place of it. The Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses are set for January 15th.

He warned of the potential for WWIII under crooked Joe Biden.

“I don’t think we’ve ever been in danger of World War III like we are right now. And I always say, and I say it in every speech, I will prevent World War III.” Trump said.

Watch:

Trump made the comments after the US and UK conducted airstrikes on Yemen-backed Houthi terrorists this week.

JUST IN – US and British warplanes attack Houthi targets in Yemen. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) January 11, 2024

Trump called out Biden’s corruption on a lack of election integrity.

“Biden is grossly incompetent. The only thing they know how to do is cheat on elections. They are very good at cheating at elections, and they are very good at also going after your political opponent. But they can’t do anything else; that’s all they are good at. We are going to teach them a lesson,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump also called out the extreme environmental agenda that the Biden regime is pushing.

“They want to go all electric army tanks ok, the problem is they don’t go far.” “They go into obliterate a country, an enemy, because they want to make the atmosphere nice and safe, nice and clean. We want a pure clean atmosphere as we knock the country to hell.” Trump humorously said.

“I call it the green new scam, not the green new deal,” Trump continued.

Watch:

President Trump’s hard work and common sense are what the United States needs to bring it back from the brink of disaster.