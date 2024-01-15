President Trump Delivers Pizza to First Responders in Iowa (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday delivered pizza to first responders in Waukee, Iowa after he held a rally ahead of the Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses.

As usual, Trump spoke to a packed house.

After his rally in Indianola, Trump made a stop at Casey’s convenience store to pick up pizzas for first responders at the Waukee Fire Department.

President Trump honored the first responders at the fire department.

“That’s a lot of pizza!” Trump said as he walked the pizza over to the firefighters.

“Look at the arms on that guy!” Trump said to one of the firefighters.

Trump made sure everybody got a slice.

“That’s good pizza,” Trump said.

