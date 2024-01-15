President Trump Delivers Pizza to First Responders in Iowa (VIDEO)

President Trump on Sunday delivered pizza to first responders in Waukee, Iowa after he held a rally ahead of the Iowa Republican Presidential Caucuses.

As usual, Trump spoke to a packed house.

The moment President Trump took the stage in Indianola, Iowa. One day before the caucus. The world’s eyes are on 45 and soon to be 47. pic.twitter.com/luusYq4Efe — Daniel Baldwin (@baldwin_daniel_) January 14, 2024

After his rally in Indianola, Trump made a stop at Casey’s convenience store to pick up pizzas for first responders at the Waukee Fire Department.

President Trump honored the first responders at the fire department.

“That’s a lot of pizza!” Trump said as he walked the pizza over to the firefighters.

“That’s a LOT of pizza!” pic.twitter.com/IWctktjZ3I — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 14, 2024

“Look at the arms on that guy!” Trump said to one of the firefighters.

“Look at the arms on that guy!” pic.twitter.com/LdBw7TMT7w — Jason Miller (@JasonMillerinDC) January 14, 2024

Trump made sure everybody got a slice.

“That’s good pizza,” Trump said.

WATCH: