PRESIDENT TRUMP DEFAMED: Corporate Media Uses New Epstein Documents to Knowingly Push Disgusting Smear from Woman Who Made Up Claims About Trump and Later Retracted Those Claims – Team Trump Responds

As Gateway Pundit readers know, TGP”s Cristina Laila obtained another batch of documents from a defamation lawsuit related to Jeffrey Epstein on Monday.

The explosive new documents, which were reviewed by Laila, reveal there are alleged sex tapes of Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew, and Richard Branson. Moreover, Crooked Hillary sent her henchman to intimidate one Epstein victim.

But this information is being whitewashed by the corporate press. Instead, they are pushing a disgusting Epstein smear, which is totally false.

The smear involves “revelations” in the Epstein documents that President Trump allegedly sexually assaulted several of the infamous pedophile’s sex slaves in vile ways, and there’s a sex tape to prove it.

Ransome boasted to the New York Post back in 2016 that she had a sex tape of many powerful people, including Trump and Bill Clinton.

In one instance, she claimed that Trump flicked and s*cked one of her friend’s nipples until they were raw.

But Ransome could not provide the tapes when the paper asked for them. Nor would she hand over any other evidence corroborating her claims about Trump.

Ransome later admitted to the New Yorker in 2019 she lied because she “wanted” to draw attention to Epstein’s criminal behavior and make him believe she had evidence that would come out if he harmed her.

Unsurprisingly, there is a Democrat connection to this attempt to libel Trump. Journalist Liz Cronkin points out that Ransome was represented by a law firm headed by an Al Gore presidential campaign lawyer named David Boies. The firm had used former Israeli Intelligence officers to spy on reporters exposing movie director Harvey Weinstein’s crimes.

It should be noted that Ransome’s attorney was David Boies. Bradley Edwards wrote in his book Relentless Pursuit he noticed red flags with Boies that gave him pause including that Boies had a relationship with Epstein. In October of 2017, The New Yorker and the New York Times were investigating accusations of sexual abuse against Harvey Weinstein who was Boies’s client at that time. Boies’s firm hired Black Cube, a private intelligence company run by former Israeli military operatives, to disrupt the reporting. In the process, Black Cube operatives impersonated a source and assumed other false identities to gather information on the reporters. Boies said that he regretted not supervising Black Cube more closely.

Trump Campaign spokesman Steven Cheung slammed these false and defamatory claims in a statement:

These baseless accusations have been fully retracted because they are simply false and have no merit.

TGP previously reported Trump was exonerated of any wrongdoing related to Epstein and this remains the case.