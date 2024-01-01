Powder Keg Europe: Dutch Army Commander Urges Preparation for War With Russia, as Netherlands Get Ready To Send F-16 Fighters to Ukraine

Times are good for fear mongering in Europe, it seems. As the ‘old continent’ is overrun with unchecked mass migration, civilian and military leaders noticeably change subject, bang the drums of war and warn of war with Russia.

The outgoing commander of the Dutch army, for one, decided to ‘go out with a bang’, as he called on the Netherlands to become better prepared for a potential future war with Russia.

Newsweek reported:

“‘The Netherlands should be seriously afraid of war, and our society should prepare for it… Russia is getting stronger’ Lieutenant General Martin Wijnen, commander of the Royal Netherlands Army, said in an interview with the newspaper De Telegraaf.

The Netherlands, one of the founding members of NATO, has been a strong ally of Ukraine in the war started by Russian President Vladimir Putin in February 2022. Mark Rutte, the prime minister of the Netherlands, announced last week that his country will soon deliver 18 F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine to aid in its defense against Putin’s forces.”

Wijnen is stepping down from his role as the top general for the Dutch army today (January 1). He called for the Netherlands to follow the example of preparation from Sweden, Finland and the Baltic states.

“‘The Netherlands should not think our safety is guaranteed because we are 1,500 kilometers away [from Russians]’, Wijnen said.”

[…] ‘There is only one language that Russia understands, and that is one of a strong military’, Wijnen said. ‘The Netherlands must learn again that all members of society must be ready when things go wrong’.”

It’s unclear how this plea by the outgoing military leader will play, since the Globalist Mark Rutte coalition was destroyed in the polls by the right wing, led by Geert Wilders, one of the men that the left loves to hate, almost as much as Putin.

Wijnen joins the ever-growing chorus of concerned voices calling for preparedness and mobilization to tackle the future Russian threat.

As the West pushes the NATO eastward expansion right into Russia’s borders, they simultaneously ‘cry wolf’ because the giant from the East finally woke up and fought back.

Another country leading the major fear mongering is, of course, Germany.

Defense Minister Boris Pistorius recently spoke of the need for Germany to ‘better equip its military’ by increasing its weapons protection.

Germany needs to be able to sufficiently defend itself, he said, ‘as well as provide arms to Ukraine’ since the U.S. could decrease its involvement in Kiev’s war with Russia.

“‘We Europeans should be more involved in guaranteeing security on our continent. We have about 5-8 years to make up for what we have lost, from the point of view of the armed forces, industry and society’ Pistorius said.”

