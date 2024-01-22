Popular MAGA Republican Byron Donalds Endorses CJ Pearson for Georgia State Representative

Conservative Pro-Trump activist CJ Pearson at age 12 and today at 21.

Young conservative activist CJ Pearson announced earlier this month that he had qualified for the special election to be Georgia’s next State Representative in District 125.

CJ is running on the promise to hold Soros-backed prosecutors like Fani Willis accountable, protect Georgia’s traditional values, and to usher in the next generation of America First leadership to Georgia.

Conservatives and Trump supporters KNOW that we need to replace the dirty RINOs who have infiltrated hundreds of Republican seats across the country today. 

The Gateway Pundit believes that electing CJ Pearson would be a good start.

The Gateway Pundit has been reporting on CJ Pearson for over 10 years now since he came on the scene at age 12!. One of our first reports on CJ Back in 2013 was about how Barack Obama had blocked CJ on Twitter.

At one point CJ and his family were the target of death threats after he stood up to Obama as a 12-year-old.

On Sunday popular MAGA House Republican Byron Donalds endorsed CJ Pearson for Georgia State House District 125.

Byron says, “CJ is a Conservative champion who will fight to hold radical Democrats accountable & protect GA’s traditional values.”

** Early voting begins TODAY – Monday January 22nd.

