Police in the UK Arrest Six Pro-Palestine Protestors in Suspected Plot to Disrupt London Stock Exchange

The Metropolitan police in London announced the arrest of six people for allegedly plotting to prevent the London Stock Exchange from opening for trading on Monday.

The investigation began after information was passed to the Met by the Daily Express on Friday.

The suspects, according to police, are all members of the group Palestine Action and were planning to disrupt the Exchange by “locking on” to the building and causing “huge economic damage.”

It is alleged that their plans included climbing on top of two revolving doors at the front of the building with red paint-filled fire extinguishers and locking themselves by their necks to the entrance.

A statement from the Met reveals, “In the early hours of Sunday, 14 January Met officers working alongside colleagues from Merseyside Police arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage.”

“A further five people, all believed to be part of the same plot, were arrested later on Sunday for the same offence.”

Detective Superintendent Sian Thomas said, “These are significant arrests. We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully.

“I’m grateful to the Express for their willingness to provide the information gleaned from their own investigation. It was instrumental in helping us intervene successfully.”

The Guardian reports:

Met officers, alongside officers with the Merseyside police, arrested a 31-year-old man in Liverpool on suspicion of conspiracy to cause criminal damage on Sunday morning. Later, officers arrested two more people in Liverpool, women aged 28 and 26, as well as a 29-year-old woman in Brent, north London, a 23-year-old man in Tower Hamlets, east London and a 27-year-old in Brighton. “We believe this group was ready to carry out a disruptive and damaging stunt which could have had serious implications had it been carried out successfully,” said the Met police Det Supt Sian Thomas. “Mindful of the suggestion that this was one part of a planned week of action, we are in contact with the City of London police as well as other forces across the UK to ensure that appropriate resources are in place to deal with any disruption in the coming days.”

All six remain in custody.