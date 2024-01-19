Peter Sweden: HUGE – Sweden SCRAPPING Agenda 2030 goals

This article was written by Swedish independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen, also known as PeterSweden. You can follow him at PeterSweden.com.

The new right-wing government is dismantling the goals outlined by the UN.

Sweden has been doing a lot of right things lately. They have already scrapped the renewable energy plans and have been pushing for more nuclear power.

In the new year, Sweden REMOVED climate taxes on fuel, causing diesel prices to collapse by over 4 SEK per litre.

In 2022 when the Socialist democrats were in power, the diesel price reached a whopping 28 SEK per litre. After the right-wing government removed climate taxes, prices in the new year reached almost as low as 17 SEK per litre. That is around 39% lower diesel prices. Wow!

But further steps have been taken…

The previous Socialist government included formulations in directives to governmental organizations in Sweden that they had to work towards achieving the Agenda 2030 goals.

The new government has cut the budget to municipalities and regions co-operation for Agenda 2030.

And now during the Christmas holidays, they have REMOVED the Agenda 2030 goals from the directives to government organizations such as the Swedish Energy Agency, the Swedish Chemicals Agency, the Swedish Agency for Marine and Water Management and the Swedish Food Agency among others.

This is huge.

Did you know that Bill Gates has donated a whopping $1.27 BILLION towards funding the UN Agenda 2030 global goals? And a large amount of that money is going towards GLOBAL DIGITAL ID.

This is a major win for the right-wing Swedish Democrats who are very happy about this move.

“Generally, we don’t see any added value with the Agenda 2030 work and welcome the development. During the reign of the Social Democrats and the Green Party, Agenda 2030 and gender equality have been put in place everywhere, and we do not think that is one of the most important tasks for authorities” said Martin Kinnunen, environment and climate spokesperson for the Swedish Democrats.

So there we have it. Sweden has begun to go against the Agenda 2030 global goals.

Will anyone else follow?

Independent journalist Peter Imanuelsen has dedicated years to reporting the things the mainstream media ignores. You can follow him at https://petersweden.com/