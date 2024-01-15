People with ‘Complete Paralysis, Epilepsy, Severe Intellectual Disability, Psychiatric Disability’ to Lead Air Travel Operations in Pursuit of Woke DEI Quotas

Photo: Delta/X

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been criticized for its latest diversity and inclusion hiring initiative.

The FAA is implementing a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative that specifically targets individuals with disabilities, including “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric disorders, and other physical conditions.

According to the FAA, Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. The targeted disabilities are:

  • Hearing (total deafness in both ears)
  • Vision (Blind)
  • Missing Extremities
  • Partial Paralysis
  • Complete Paralysis, Epilepsy
  • Severe intellectual disability
  • Psychiatric disability
  • Dwarfism

This initiative falls under the umbrella of the Department of Transportation, overseen by Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The FAA, a pivotal government agency responsible for regulating civil aviation, employs approximately 45,000 individuals, according to FOX News.

The timing of this initiative is noteworthy, particularly given the recent scrutiny faced by the FAA and the airline industry following a malfunctioning incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight.

A deactivated emergency door used as a regular cabin window blew out at 16,000 feet. Six crew members and 171 passengers were aboard the jet.

An X/Twitter user discovered a recording of the female pilot frantically calling air traffic control after the plane section blew out. The audio is quite chilling.

It should be noted that the CFO of Alaska Airlines has voiced support for implementing “Neo-Marxist strategy” of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

Public figures, including Elon Musk, have weighed in on the matter, suggesting a potential conflict between DEI initiatives and airline safety.

Musk, in a statement on his X platform, wrote, “It will take an airplane crashing and killing hundreds of people for them to change this crazy policy of DIE,” rephrasing DEI.

In another post, Musk wrote, “Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening.”

He added, “People will die due to DEI.”

Photo of author
Jim Hᴏft
Jim Hᴏft is the founder and editor of The Gateway Pundit, one of the top conservative news outlets in America. Jim was awarded the Reed Irvine Accuracy in Media Award in 2013 and is the proud recipient of the Breitbart Award for Excellence in Online Journalism from the Americans for Prosperity Foundation in May 2016.

You can email Jim Hᴏft here, and read more of Jim Hᴏft's articles here.

 

