People with ‘Complete Paralysis, Epilepsy, Severe Intellectual Disability, Psychiatric Disability’ to Lead Air Travel Operations in Pursuit of Woke DEI Quotas

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has been criticized for its latest diversity and inclusion hiring initiative.

The FAA is implementing a diversity and inclusion hiring initiative that specifically targets individuals with disabilities, including “severe intellectual” disabilities, psychiatric disorders, and other physical conditions.

According to the FAA, Targeted disabilities are those disabilities that the federal government, as a matter of policy, has identified for special emphasis in recruitment and hiring. The targeted disabilities are:

Hearing (total deafness in both ears)

Vision (Blind)

Missing Extremities

Partial Paralysis

Complete Paralysis, Epilepsy

Severe intellectual disability

Psychiatric disability

Dwarfism

This initiative falls under the umbrella of the Department of Transportation, overseen by Secretary Pete Buttigieg. The FAA, a pivotal government agency responsible for regulating civil aviation, employs approximately 45,000 individuals, according to FOX News.

The timing of this initiative is noteworthy, particularly given the recent scrutiny faced by the FAA and the airline industry following a malfunctioning incident involving a Boeing 737 Max 9 during an Alaska Airlines flight.

A deactivated emergency door used as a regular cabin window blew out at 16,000 feet. Six crew members and 171 passengers were aboard the jet.

An X/Twitter user discovered a recording of the female pilot frantically calling air traffic control after the plane section blew out. The audio is quite chilling.

I found the @liveatc recording of #ASA1282 declaring an emergency with Seattle Center around 5:12pm PT. Aircraft would have been ~12,000 ft and climbing. “Uhhhh we’d like to get down.” pic.twitter.com/P8xxJ5nsbj — Brian McGuigan (@bricaul) January 6, 2024

It should be noted that the CFO of Alaska Airlines has voiced support for implementing “Neo-Marxist strategy” of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI).

The CFO of @AlaskaAir Airlines is dedicated to implementing the Neo-Marxist strategy of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI): “Alaska’s values — own safety, do the right thing and be kind-hearted — are the foundation of who we are and what drives us to be the airline people… pic.twitter.com/8ou296qiPT — Michael O’Fallon – Sovereign Nations (@SovMichael) January 15, 2024

In case you’re wondering what @Alaskaair has been focusing on, it’s diversity & inclusion, making their planes gay, and having drag queen flight attendants. If you’re on an Alaska plane, just pray their diversity hires don’t screw up and they’re putting this same energy into… pic.twitter.com/xg41yL9UYQ — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) January 11, 2024

Public figures, including Elon Musk, have weighed in on the matter, suggesting a potential conflict between DEI initiatives and airline safety.

Musk, in a statement on his X platform, wrote, “It will take an airplane crashing and killing hundreds of people for them to change this crazy policy of DIE,” rephrasing DEI.

It will take an airplane crashing and killing hundreds of people for them to change this crazy policy of DIE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 9, 2024

In another post, Musk wrote, “Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening.”

Do you want to fly in an airplane where they prioritized DEI hiring over your safety? That is actually happening. https://t.co/FcTyzZD0uW — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2024

He added, “People will die due to DEI.”