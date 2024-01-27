OUTRAGEOUS: IRS Contractor Who Stole and Leaked Trump’s Tax Returns Could Face Little or No Jail Time

This past fall, a contractor for the IRS named Charles Littlejohn admitted to taking a job with the IRS with the goal of stealing Trump’s tax returns, which he did.

The Gateway Pundit did an extensive report about Littlejohn and his crimes.

Now we are learning that Littlejohn is likely to see very little jail time or none at all, because the DOJ allowed him to plead guilty to just one felony count. This is as Trump officials are going to jail over almost nothing.

Former IRS contractor Charles Edward Littlejohn, who stole and helped publicize the confidential tax records of Donald Trump and an estimated 7,500 other wealthy Americans, could face little or no jail time when he's sentenced later this month, because the DOJ allowed him to… — Peter Schweizer (@peterschweizer) January 25, 2024

From Real Clear Investigations:

Leniency on Tap for Anti-Trump Leaker of Thousands of Tax Returns Another apparent “sweetheart deal” negotiated by President Biden’s Justice Department in a politically charged case is drawing scrutiny. Former IRS contractor Charles Edward Littlejohn, who stole and helped publicize the confidential tax records of Donald Trump and an estimated 7,500 other wealthy Americans, could face little or no jail time when he’s sentenced later this month, because the DOJ allowed him to plead guilty to a single felony count. In a new court filing, prosecutors acknowledge the plea deal “does not account for the fact that he leaked thousands of individuals’ tax returns. His [sentencing] range would be the same today if he had leaked only a single return.” But instead of seeking prison time for each of his offenses – or even for the two separate mass thefts he committed, one in 2019 and another in 2020 – the DOJ is asking a federal judge to sentence Littlejohn to just 60 months, the maximum for a single offense under the statute. Some political leaders angry over the plea deal say he should get 60 years, not months, for his crime – the biggest heist of IRS taxpayer data in history. Attorneys for Littlejohn, 38, argue he actually deserves an even lower sentence, closer to the presentencing report’s range of four to 10 months, in part because he leaked the reams of stolen private income-tax data to “reputable news organizations – the New York Times and ProPublica – that he knew would handle the information responsibly.”

We do not have equal justice under the law. The left gets away with doing pretty much whatever they want to do.