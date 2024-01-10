Obama Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Seeking to Remove Trump from Ballot in Nevada

A federal lawsuit aiming to disqualify former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot in Nevada was dismissed on Monday by a judge appointed by President Barack Obama.

The suit, which is part of a broader legal effort challenging Trump’s eligibility in several states, was rejected due to the plaintiff’s lack of standing.

The plaintiff, a ‘so-called Republican’ presidential hopeful and a tax consultant who has unsuccessfully run for several political offices, John Anthony Castro, has argued that Trump is barred from holding office under the 14th Amendment’s prohibition against insurrectionists.

He has filed challenges in 27 states regarding Mr. Trump’s eligibility on the ballot under the 14th Amendment over the years, including a case with the Supreme Court, the Times reveals.

However, the four-page ruling by Judge Gloria Navarro did not address these claims directly.

Instead, Judge Navarro focused on Castro’s inability to demonstrate a direct, personal injury from Trump’s candidacy, writing, “In rejecting his political competitor standing argument, courts have found that Castro improperly manufactured his standing merely to file this lawsuit.”

The judge also noted the unique electoral circumstances in Nevada. Castro is a candidate in the state’s Presidential Preference Primary, whereas Trump is participating in the Nevada Republican Party’s caucus – meaning the two are not competing in the same arena.

“Because Castro does not have standing to challenge Trump’s eligibility to run for president, the Court does not have jurisdiction to rule on the merits of this case,” Navarro concluded, effectively ending the lawsuit’s prospects in Nevada.

The Trump campaign welcomed the decision, with spokesperson Steven Cheung calling it “a victory for the people of Nevada and all Americans.” Cheung’s statement emphasized the campaign’s view that this and similar legal challenges are without merit and obstruct the democratic process.

“Today’s dismissal of another bogus, bad-faith, Crooked Joe Biden-engineered attempt to deprive Americans as a whole, and the voters of Nevada specifically, of their right to vote for the candidate of their choice is not only a victory for President Trump, but a victory for all Americans and the people of Nevada. President Trump remains undefeated in federal court against these cynical efforts to interfere in the 2024 election. Courts in eleven states have now dismissed similar, pathetic, 14th Amendment ballot cases,” said Cheung

“Make no mistake, each and every one of these ‘ballot-challenges’ are blatant attempts to steal the election for Crooked Joe Biden and disenfranchise over 100 million American voters. President Trump is the leading candidate for not only the Republican primary, but the general election and his opponents are desperate. Rest assured that he will fight each and every one of these disgraceful attacks on American democracy, he will win, and we will all Make America Great Again,” Cheung added.

In October, the U.S. Supreme Court rejected a challenge aimed at removing former President Donald Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

The case was brought forth by John Anthony Castro. The case was denied without any comment or recorded vote, according to CNN.

In December, U.S. District Judge Irene Berger of West Virginia ruled against John Anthony Castro’s action, which argued that Trump should not feature in the primary and general election ballots.

Castro claimed that Trump’s inclusion would diminish his own chances of electoral success.

However, U.S. District Judge Irene C. Berger dismissed the case, citing a lack of evidence from Castro that he had a legitimate campaign presence in West Virginia or that his write-in presidential campaign would be harmed by Trump’s inclusion on the ballot.

Berger noted that Castro had no campaign offices, staff, or advertising in West Virginia, was not present in polling, and had minimal campaign funds. The judge also highlighted that Castro’s lawsuits in multiple states appeared more focused on litigation than securing votes.