Number of Illegals Crossing the English Channel Fell by 36% – Still Equals 30K New Arrivals – UK Spends 8 Million Pounds per Day Housing Migrants



Chances are, if Rishi Sunak’s campaign slogan was ‘stop one-third of the boats,’ it would not have been as catchy.

Unchecked mass migration is a scourge that is destroying many European societies whose leaders seem unwilling or unable to tackle it.

The situation is so bad that any improvement in the numbers is praised as progress, even if the actual numbers are still unsustainable.

Case in point: the number of migrants crossing the English Channel in 2023 ‘fell by more than a third from the previous year.’

It may seem like a great deal of improvement until you understand what this number still represents.

Associated Press reported:

“The 30,000 crossings recorded in preliminary figures made up 36% fewer than the more than 45,000 in 2022. But the number was the second-highest since 2018 — about 1,000 above the total in 2021. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has made “stop the boats” one of his top priorities as his conservative government has pushed strict immigration laws to curb the flow of migrants who take perilous journeys from French to England, often in unseaworthy boats. Most of those who arrived on English soil by boat applied for asylum. The government has a large backlog in reviewing those applications.”

These numbers mark the first decline since record-keeping began, but a representative for border officers heard by AP said that the weather is the responsible for the decline, not policies, and that larger numbers were expected this year.

Reuters reported:

“In 2022 a record 45,775 people were detected arriving on small boats to England’s southern beaches after making the dangerous journey across the Channel, one of the world’s busiest shipping lanes.”

PM Sunak is seeking to revive his controversial plan to send those who arrive illegally in Britain to await asylum processing in Rwanda, after it was blocked by the courts.

The UK spends over 3 billion pounds a year with the cost of housing migrants awaiting processing in hotels and other accommodations – at the cost of about 8 million pounds a day.

“‘By clearing the legacy asylum backlog … we are saving the taxpayer millions of pounds in expensive hotel costs, reducing strain on public services and ensuring the most vulnerable receive the right support’, Sunak said in a statement. ‘But we cannot be complacent, which is why I am focused on delivering on my commitment to stop the boats and get flights off the ground to Rwanda’.”

