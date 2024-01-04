Nikki Haley has a World Economic Forum Problem – She’s Every Bit the Globalist We Expected

Know your candidates:

Back in 2007 Nikki Haley was a member of the South Carolina state mission to China. Even as a freshman in the state legislature, Haley was a leading ally of Republican Governor Mark Sanford, She was invited to attend the World Economic Forum conference with the governor to China. Nikki Haley’s taxpayer-funded, business class trip cost South Carolinians $6,842.

Haley put out a press release highlighting her participation at the WEF conference in China, calling it “a rare opportunity” to meet with Chinese investors looking to expand their influence in the United States.

Nikki Haley released a statement at the time. ““Making life better in Lexington and throughout South Carolina means creating new business opportunities and learning how to strengthen the job-creating potential of our existing companies. Building new relationships and finding new ways to stay competitive in a rapidly-changing world are critical steps toward ensuring the future prosperity of our local communities.”

South Carolina was the only state invited to the WEF conference.

Nikki Haley was named as a Young Global Leader by the World Economic Forum in 2011 along with Dana Perino.

