Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich joined Rose Unplugged to discuss Biden’s border crisis.

Rose and Jeffrey Lord co-hosted Sean Hannity’s radio show with Newt Gingrich.

Gingrich said Joe Biden is angrier with Texans who want to enforce the law and secure the border.

Meanwhile, millions of military-age men from Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America are flooding over the border.

AUDIO:

Please follow Rose Unplugged on Rumble by clicking here.