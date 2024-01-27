New Poll Finds Voters Think the Term ‘Bidenomics’ Could Actually Help Trump Win the Election

The term ‘Bidenomics’ is politically toxic. We have known this for months. The Biden White House has been running away from the term because they know it’s a loser.

According to new polling from Rasmussen, the term is such a loser that voters think it could actually help Trump win the election in November.

How’s that for irony?

The Washington Examiner reports:

Voters: ‘Bidenomics’ a loser, will help Trump win America’s voters view the White House term “Bidenomics” negatively and believe that President Joe Biden’s touting of it will actually help former President Donald Trump win in the fall election. A risky strategy from the start since similar phrases such as “Reaganomics” were used against the sitting president, Biden’s team believed they could spin the term positively. The president even said it was interchangeable with the “American Dream.” But in the latest Rasmussen Reports survey shared with Secrets Thursday morning, likely voters weren’t buying Bidenomics. By a 44%-26% margin, voters said that the term would help Trump, not Biden, “win” the fall election. Most of the rest, 23%, said it won’t make a difference in the outcome. What’s more, the term helped voters recall the economic prosperity when Trump was president.

Democrats had such high hopes for this. Not anymore.

Voters: ‘Bidenomics’ a loser, will help Trump win By a 44%-26% margin, voters said that the term would help Trump, not Biden, “win” the fall election. Most of the rest, 23%, said it won’t make a difference in the outcome. @Rasmussen_Poll https://t.co/A7Ir5deBf9 via @dcexaminer pic.twitter.com/Y9H0NlVpGU — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) January 25, 2024

Is ‘Bidenomics’ a Winner or a Loser for 2024? By a wide margin, more voters say “Bidenomics” will help Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential campaign than believe it will help Joe Biden win reelection. More At Rasmussen Reports:https://t.co/DCPMjcCYy7 pic.twitter.com/KlzBj6hpk9 — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) January 25, 2024

Bidenomics has become nothing more than a punchline.