New Mexico’s Democrat Governor Pushes Another Outrageous Round of Gun Control Proposals

Back in September, Democrat Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of New Mexico basically tried to subvert the Second Amendment, by placing a suspension on concealed and open carry, prompting calls for her impeachment.

Now she is pushing a whole new set of gun control proposals.

It doesn’t matter how bad crime gets, Democrats continue to try to disarm law-abiding Americans.

FOX News reports:

New Mexico Democrat governor slammed for ‘anti-2nd Amendment’ push: ‘Illegally trying to snatch guns’ New Mexico Republicans are accusing Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham of undermining the Second Amendment after the Democrat introduced gun control proposals on Friday. Lujan Grisham announced that a 30-day state legislative session slated to begin Tuesday that will include “the largest and most comprehensive public safety package in our state’s history.” The gun control proposals include a 14-day background check waiting period on gun purchases, prohibiting guns in polling places and parks, and a minimum age requirement of 21 years on semiautomatic firearm purchases. The package also includes the Firearm Industry Accountability Act, which would “amend the state statue [sic] to allow gun manufacturers to be held liable for deceptive trade practices.” “The constitutionality questions are beginning to be very complicated in the arena of gun violence,” Lujan Grisham said at a press conference Friday. “We are going to continue this effort, following what is going on around the country.

Less than six months ago, almost 2,000 people in Israel were slaughtered in their own homes because when Hamas attacked, they were not armed.

What is to stop a Mexican cartel from invading a southern state and doing the same thing?

Gun rights advocate Colion Noir posted a video today addressing Grisham’s latest move.

This eye-opening video delves into the latest insane gun control measures proposed by Tyrant New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham. Join me as I break down the alarming details of her anti-2A agenda, including her AR-15 ban (“assault weapons ban”), the ability to sue gun… pic.twitter.com/ZWuz8twEQc — Colion Noir (@MrColionNoir) January 14, 2024

Make no mistake. New Mexico is nothing more than a test run. Democrats want to do this everywhere.