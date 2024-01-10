NEW: Letitia James Visited Joe Biden White House Several Times Amid Trump Witch Hunt

Radical Marxist New York Attorney General Letitia James (D) visited the Biden White House three times between April 2022 and August 2023, according to White House visitor logs.

In September 2022, Letitia James announced a civil fraud lawsuit against former President Donald Trump and his family.

AG James has been investigating whether the Trump Organization inflated values of some of its properties.

“Today, I filed a lawsuit against Donald Trump for engaging in years of financial fraud to enrich himself, his family, and the Trump Organization.” Letitia James said in September 2022.

“There aren’t two sets of laws for people in this nation: former presidents must be held to the same standards as everyday Americans,” she added.

Letitia James said her office is seeking to:

Make Trump pay $250 million (now $350 million).

Ban the Trumps from running NY businesses for good.

Ban Trump and Trump Org from buying commercial real estate in NY for 5 yrs.

We’re making a criminal referral to the US Department of Justice

This was after James promised to harass Trump and his family.

In November 2018 after her election, Letitia James immediately began cursing and threatening President Donald Trump.

First listen to this profanity language Now imagine a conservative would've said this and Obama is President She is the newly elected Attorney General of New York

Letitia James is now seeking $370 million in ‘damages’ (up from $250 million) when there is no victim in this fraud case and she is also seeking to ban Trump and his sons from operating any businesses in New York. She accused Trump of inflating his assets and defrauding lenders and insurance companies.

“A Deutsche Bank AG executive gave testimony that could bolster Donald Trump’s defense in his civil fraud trial, telling a New York judge that prospective clients can get loans even after reporting a net worth far higher than the lender’s own calculations.” Bloomberg reported in November.

“David Williams, who worked on at least one of three loans Deutsche Bank made to Trump in the years before he was elected president, testified Tuesday that it’s “atypical, but not entirely unusual” for the bank to cut a client’s stated asset value by 50% and approve a loan anyway, as it did with Trump,” Bloomberg reported.

Williams testified that Trump’s stated assets are merely an opinion and a difference of opinion in asset values does not disqualify the potential borrower from a loan.

“It’s just a difference of opinion,” Williams said, according to Bloomberg.

Trump’s defense attorney argued that Deutsche Bank conducted its own due diligence and made their own decision to loan Trump money.

It turns out Letitia James has visited the Biden White House three times as she prosecutes Biden’s top political rival Donald Trump.

Details of her White House visits were not immediately clear.



April 7, 2022 visit



August 29, 2023 visit



July 18, 2023 visit