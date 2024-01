A new poll from CBS shows support for President Donald Trump among national Republican primary voters has risen to the highest levels yet.

The CBS News/YouGov poll shows Donald Trump leading the GOP presidential race with 69%, followed by Ron DeSantis at 14%, Nikki Haley at 12%, Vivek Ramaswamy at 4%, and Asa Hutchinson at 1%.

Despite the constant lawfare attacks and weaponization of the government against him, as well as efforts to keep him off the ballot in some states, support among likely GOP primary voters rose 11 points since May of 2023.

The poll further reveals that, even if Republicans disagree with Trump on some issues, they are still backing him for the nomination.

