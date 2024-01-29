National File Posts Contents of Ashley Biden’s Diary – Website Crashes

As previously reported, Ashley Biden, Joe Biden’s youngest daughter, left her diary under a mattress at the Palm Beach rehab home following a stay at a treatment facility. Two individuals who found Ashley Biden’s diary at a halfway house later sold the diary to James O’Keefe and Project Veritas.

“I have always been boy crazy,’ Ashley wrote. ‘Hyper-sexualized @ a young age … I remember somewhat being sexualized with [a family member]; I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate).’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry, according to the Daily Mail.

James O’Keefe was later the victim of a late-night FBI raid and was arrested by the Biden regime.

Breitbart News editor Joel Pollak argued that Project Veritas is protected under the First Amendment.

“First Amendment jurisprudence has established that news organizations cannot be prosecuted just because they publish materials that may have been obtained illegally — as long as they were not involved in the unlawful process of obtaining them.” Joel Pollak wrote. “The key point of contention in the investigation may turn out to be whether Project Veritas was involved in instigating the theft of the diary, or if it simply obtained the diary independently of the process through which it was unlawfully obtained.” Pollak added.

The National File on Monday posted the contents of Ashley Biden’s diary.

The website crashed.

For the record – The Gateway Pundit was offered the diary but we passed on it at the time because we could not verify it. Now we know – It’s real!