My Pillow CANCELED by Fox News – Support Mike Lindell HERE With Promo Code TGP! “Maybe it’s because they don’t want my face even on their network leading up to the 2024 election in support of our great real President, Donald Trump.”

On Friday, Mike Lindell revealed that Fox News has canceled MyPillow’s advertising and “anything with MyPillow or Mike Lindell.”

Mike named multiple reasons for why this could be, including that the reporters from the once great news network are fleeing to go to Frank Speech or maybe that the 2024 election is coming, and “they don’t want my face even on their network.”

“I believe this is all about stopping me from talking about the election platforms and the elections, and they’re getting rid of my voice,” he added. Perhaps they’re beholden to the voting machine companies.

Mike has been canceled by big box stores like Costco, Sam’s Club, Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, Wayfair, and Kroger, as well as video platforms and advertisers like Vimeo.

Wayne Root predicted that Fox would become the next Bed Bath & Beyond last year following news that the failing cable news network dropped two of their top hosts, Tucker Carlson and Dan Bongino.

Who’s next? Greg Gutfeld? The Gateway Pundit has reported that the great comedian Greg Gutfeld has stood up for Mike after he was shamefully attacked by the far left Fake News Media for preaching the Gospel. Are they going to come after Greg for his past comments and hilarious criticism of the political elites?

Mike has also been targeted by rogue federal agencies like the IRS and the FBI, who raided him at a fast food restaurant and took his cellphone.

They want to punish him for speaking out against the elites, the election fraudsters, and others who seek to destroy our freedoms, and they are trying to bankrupt his business, which, by the way, makes the BEST pillows.

Mike posted the following video on X: