MUST SEE VIDEO: Just Think… There Are Republicans Who Believe Democrats Are Running This Guy But Will Not Cheat in 2024!

Joe Biden is at a point in his progressive dementia that he is having great difficulty climbing stairs and knowing where the hell he is.

In a recent video Joe Biden can barely make it up the SHORT steps, he then shuffles slowly to turn around, and gives a creepy wave before he BLANKLY pauses, not knowing which way to go!

Don’t be fooled! Obama and Biden are purposely destroying this nation!

And if you think Democrats are running this lost soul but are not going to cheat in 2024 then you need a reality check!

Old Joe is not even campaigning!

The 2024 steal is on!

And Ronna McDaniel will not be there to protect your vote.

Via Catturd2 and ProudArmyBrat.