MORE INSANE LIES FROM THE VIEW: Whoopi Goldberg Says Trump is Going to Put People in Camps (VIDEO)

Whoopi Goldberg recently told the audience of ‘The View’ that if Donald Trump is reelected that he is going to put people in camps. She actually said this on the air, right after scolding people for being upset about inflation under Biden.

These people are insane and dangerous.

The media talks about how concerned they are about misinformation and disinformation, yet Whoopi Goldberg is allowed to spread insane lies like this and no one in the media calls her out for it.

Transcript via NewsBusters:

WHOOPI GOLDBERG: What’s interesting for me is that people’s faith in the country is waning. That’s the thing that’s — HOSTIN: Yes. GOLDBERG: — pissing me off. Because, in fact, here’s a reason Joe Biden ran the way he did. There’s a reason he’s running for democracy now, because that’s really what’s at stake. You’re worried that you can’t pay your bill? Wait until the other guy becomes president, and you won’t have to worry about it because you’ll be in some camp somewhere because that’s his promise. His promise to us is he’s going to force people to do his bidding. That’s what he said. I’m going to be good on day one, and I’m going to turn into this other person. So, here’s the deal. This is all up to you. This is all up to you. We can sit up here until we’re green in the face, but this really comes down to the people. What is the country you want? Do you want the country that you kind of thought you had where we all get to say what we think and we don’t have to be afraid of being American and believing that, yeah, there will be people who come in, and some will get in quick and some will take a different route. But they’re coming here for a reason because they’re living in a place that’s not good for their families.

Watch the video:

Multimillionaire Whoopi Goldberg scolds poor Americans for being upset about high prices and having that guide their vote.

She says "in fact" they "won't have to worry about it because you'll be in some camp somewhere" when Trump becomes president again.

Argues for open borders. pic.twitter.com/hC9qudj9P6 — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 8, 2024

Make no mistake. There are stupid people who watch this show and believe the hosts, no matter how insane they sound.