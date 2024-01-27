Memphis Action News 5 Anchor Passes Away at Just 38 Years Old

Amanda Hanson, an anchor with Action 5 News in Memphis, Tennessee, died on Thursday at just 38 years old.

Hanson had a “medical emergency” earlier in the week that led to fatal complications, but details about what happened have not been publicly released.

“We are devastated to announce the loss of our colleague Amanda Hanson,” the station announced in a post on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter.

“Amanda, a beloved journalist, Memphian, colleague and friend, joined the Action News 5 team in 2021 and was the driving force behind the Action News 5 Digital Desk. She was 38 years old.”

Hanson was known for “Dance Party Fridays,” which earned her the nickname “Dancin’ Hanson” in the newsroom.

“Amanda was as energetic of a person you will ever meet. Had so much joy for life, the Lord, family, and friends. Bet she’s dancing right now in Heaven and watching the Memphis Tigers,” the Region 8 News sports team said in a Facebook post about her death.

The anchor leaves behind her husband, Darren, whom she recently married.