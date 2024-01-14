Melugin: Texas National Guard Uses Riot Shields to Protect Themselves Amid Biden Border Crisis (VIDEO)

Texas officials seized 47 acres bordering the Rio Grande and forced the US Border Patrol out of the area so the Texas National Guard can protect their own state.

Since this move took place, the Biden regime struck back, asking the U.S. Supreme Court to get involved.

The following video on X shows how difficult the situation has become in Eagle Pass, Texas

The Texas National Guard is using riot shields to protect themselves from illegals attempting to cross the border through the razor wire barrier. Some succeed in getting through while posing a danger to the Guardsmen. One was almost hit in the head by a rock thrown by an illegal.

The newly obtained video was taken last month before the standoff between Texas and the Federal Government, which goes to show you just how bad the border situation has been leading up to that point.

Watch:

New video shows TX National Guard soldiers using riot shields to push back illegal immigrants who are trying to come through razor wire at the river's edge in Eagle Pass. One illegal immigrant can be seen throwing a rock, narrowly missing a soldier's head. This was last month.

Eagle Pass has seen some of the worst mass illegal crossings among outposts along the southern border.

In November of last year, TGP reported that Tactical Marine Units were deployed to save women and children who were drowning in the Rio Grande.

Watch (Graphic Content):

@TxDPS Tactical Marine Unit (TMU) in #EaglePass responded to numerous submersion injuries resulting in life-saving measures. Operators acted swiftly in deploying personal floatation devices, pulling women & children out of the river, & performing

The Rio Grande has been the site of millions of illegals crossing into the U.S.

Thanks to the Biden regime, U.S. Border Patrol has apprehended 3.2 million illegal aliens in the fiscal year 2023 (Oct 1-Sept 30).

Since January 2021, approximately 11 million illegals have entered the country, a number that equals close to the population of 41 individual states.

