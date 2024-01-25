Massachusetts Ballot Commission Rejects Effort to Bar Trump From 2024 Ballot

A legal challenge to bar Trump from the 2024 ballot in Massachusetts has failed…so far.

The Massachusetts State Ballot Law Commission this week rejected a challenge to ban Trump from the 2024 primary ballot citing the 14th Amendment.

“We believe that Mr. Trump’s candidacy for this office and placement on the Massachusetts ballot violates the Constitution, so we are challenging the constitutionality,” said Shannon Liss-Riordan, an attorney for the challengers, according to CNN. “It is the job of this commission to hear objections to the legality of placement of candidates on the ballot.”

The legal theories are based on Section 3 of the US Constitution’s 14th Amendment which states public officials who have “engaged in insurrection or rebellion against” the US may be disqualified from public office.

Trump has not been charged with engaging in insurrection or rebellion against the United States.

“The panel rejected the case on procedural grounds Monday, finding that the commission didn’t have jurisdiction to address the matter,” CNN reported.

President Trump is currently battling similar challenges in other states. Legal challenges have notably escalated in Maine and Colorado.

The Maine Superior Court last Wednesday ordered Trump back on the ballot pending a decision from the US Supreme Court.

President Trump appealed Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows’ 2024 ballot ban to the state superior court last Tuesday.

Last month Maine’s psychotic Democrat Secretary of State Shenna Bellows unilaterally barred Trump from the 2024 ballot because she decided the former president is an insurrectionist.

Earlier this month President Trump asked the US Supreme Court to overturn the Colorado Supreme Court’s decision to bar him from the 2024 ballot.

The Colorado Supreme Court last month disqualified Trump from the 2024 ballot.

The US Constitution has three requirements to be president:

Be a natural-born citizen of the United States.

Be at least 35 years old.

Have been a resident of the United States for 14 years.

The Massachusetts Ballot Commission’s decision can be appealed.