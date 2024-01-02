Massachusetts Attorney General Says Racist Boston Mayor Michelle Wu’s ‘No Whites’ Holiday Party Did Not Violate Law that Prohibits Discrimination



Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Democrat MA AG Andrea Campbell; Facebook

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Campbell (D) ruled that Boston’s racist mayor Michelle Wu’s ‘no whites’ holiday party did not violate the law after receiving four complaints about the discrimination.

Earlier this month far-left Boston Mayor Michelle Wu invited only “electeds of color” to a holiday party, according to an email sent by a staffer.

A Wu admin official then claimed the email was ‘mistakenly’ sent out to all Boston city councilors after backlash.

.@MayorWu, the Mayor of Boston invited only “electeds of color” to a Holiday Party. The email was mistakenly sent to all city councilmembers, including the white ones. One white councilmember called it “divisive.” The party is still scheduled to take place and only black… pic.twitter.com/1CJL8aKsQY — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) December 13, 2023

Michelle Wu proudly shared photos of the anti-white holiday party.



Image: @MichelleWu/Instagram

According to the Democrat MA Attorney General, Michelle Wu did not violate the law that prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation based on race, color, national origin etc.

The Boston Herald reported:

The AG’s office has fielded four complaints about Mayor Michelle Wu’s highly criticized “electeds of color” holiday party — a bash that included an email uninviting white city councilors. The Dec. 13 party, however, did not appear to violate the public accommodation law “since it was not open to the public,” state Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office told the Herald in an email. Three of the complaints were from out of state and the other did not contain an address, the AG’s office added. A spokesperson would not confirm or deny if any investigation was launched as a result of the complaints. Under Massachusetts law, the AG enforces the public accommodation law, which “prohibits discrimination in places of public accommodation” based on race, color, religion, national origin, sex, gender identity, sexual orientation, deafness, blindness, or any physical or mental disability, or ancestry.

This isn’t the first time woke Boston Mayor Michelle Wu has been accused of discrimination against white people.

At an event in 2022 Wu said, “This past winter was pretty intense, trial by snow, trial by firefighters union. I’m getting used to dealing with problems that are expensive, disruptive, and white – I’m talking about snowflakes, snowstorms, snowflakes!”

In a virtual signaling move in early February, Wu announced the creation of a ‘Reparations Task Force’ which will look into the issue of reparations for black residents.

In March owners of five restaurants in Boston allege they have been discriminated against by Wu because of their White, Italian heritage.