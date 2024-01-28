Maryland Democrat Introduces Bill That Would Require Gun Owners to Have at Least $300K in Liability Insurance to Carry

by

It doesn’t matter how bad crime gets, mostly due to Democrat policies, they just do not want Americans to be able to protect themselves.

A House Democrat in Maryland has introduced a new bill that would require any gun owner who wants to carry to have at least $300K in liability insurance.

How are poor people supposed to exercise their Second Amendment rights if they can’t afford such an insurance policy?

FOX News reports:

Maryland bill would ban gun carry for owners without insurance policy of at least $300K

Gun owners in Maryland would be required to buy at least $300,000 in liability insurance or forfeit their ability to carry a firearm under a new bill.

The controversial legislation, introduced by Delegate Terri Hill, D-Howard County, would prohibit the “wear or carry” of a gun anywhere in the state unless the individual has obtained a liability insurance policy of at least $300,000.

“A person may not wear or carry a firearm unless the person has obtained it and is covered by liability insurance issued by an insurer authorized to do business in the State under the Insurance Article to cover claims for property damage, bodily injury, or death arising from an accident resulting from the person’s use or storage of a firearm or up to $300,000 for damages arising from the same incident, in addition to interest and costs,” the proposed Maryland legislation said.

According to the proposed law, the liability insurance requirement does not apply to members of the military or federal law enforcement officers.

This is an attack on people’s rights.

Democrats will never stop pushing for greater gun control. They prove it all the time.

Photo of author
Mike LaChance

You can email Mike LaChance here, and read more of Mike LaChance's articles here.

 

Thanks for sharing!
Thanks for sharing!
We invite you to become a Gateway Pundit insider. Sign up for our free email newsletter, and we'll make sure to keep you in the loop.